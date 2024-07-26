Fantasy Football Running Backs: 3 run defenses to avoid in 2024

• New England Patriots: New head coach Jerod Mayo should roll out an elite run defense in his inaugural season leading the team.

• Seattle Seahawks: Seattle overhauled its defense to better serve new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Identifying elite NFL run defenses is crucial in making week-to-week lineup decisions for the RB2 and flex positions, but identifying these units well in advance can give fantasy managers an advantage even in drafts. Avoiding running backs who play in tough divisions or face run-stopping opponents late in the year can give one a season-long leg up. The article below breaks down three NFL run defenses that should be avoided for fantasy purposes in 2024.