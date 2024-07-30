Fantasy Football: League-winning wide receivers for 2024

• Chris Olave is the real deal: Only a few wide receivers have played better in their first two NFL seasons over the past decade than Olave.

• Brandon Aiyuk is an elite receiver: Aiyuk’s per-route production is better than most receivers, but the San Francisco 49ers‘ other elite talent holds his fantasy production back.

Some players are heavily rostered on fantasy playoff and championship teams each season, ranging from first-round picks to players who weren’t drafted and everywhere in between. Still, several of the best performers were picked in the second, third and fourth rounds. These league winner articles aim to identify the players from those rounds that are most likely to help their fantasy football managers to victory in 2024.

