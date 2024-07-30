All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: League-winning wide receivers for 2024

2MAG591 New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Nathan Jahnke

Chris Olave is the real deal: Only a few wide receivers have played better in their first two NFL seasons over the past decade than Olave.

Brandon Aiyuk is an elite receiver: Aiyuk’s per-route production is better than most receivers, but the San Francisco 49ers other elite talent holds his fantasy production back.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Some players are heavily rostered on fantasy playoff and championship teams each season, ranging from first-round picks to players who weren’t drafted and everywhere in between. Still, several of the best performers were picked in the second, third and fourth rounds. These league winner articles aim to identify the players from those rounds that are most likely to help their fantasy football managers to victory in 2024.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 2.07, From consensus ADP)

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.