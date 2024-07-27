Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

• Jaylen Waddle has WR1 talent: Waddle has improved throughout his NFL career and was one of the few wide receivers with a 90.0-plus receiving grade last season.

• The constant injuries are a concern: He only missed three games, but he was also substituted out more often than expected in most of his other games last season.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.