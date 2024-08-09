Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy

• Xavier Worthy is a speed king: Worthy is the closest thing to Tyreek Hill the Kansas City Chiefs have had in their offense.

• Worthy will likely be limited: The Chiefs have consistently limited playing time for their highly drafted wide receivers, and that will likely happen again with Worthy.

