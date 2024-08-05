Fantasy football league winners for 2024: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

From first-round picks to undrafted gems and everywhere in between, fantasy football playoff and championship teams are constructed from a wide variety of players, although most cores include those selected early on.

These league-winner articles aim to identify the players who should be picked in the second, third and fourth rounds and are most likely to propel fantasy teams to glory at the end of the season.

• Josh Allen played well in Joe Brady’s offense: Brady took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator midseason, and Allen averaged more points per game after the change.

• Jalen Hurts could thrive with Kellen Moore: The Philadelphia Eagles ran the fewest plays with motion last season, but that will change.

• Isiah Pacheco shines in difficult situations: Pacheco has become one of the best running backs in the league against boxes with eight or more defenders or when an offensive lineman struggles with their block.

• James Cook was a top-12 RB last season: There is plenty of reason to believe the Buffalo Bills‘ top running back will get more opportunities this year.

• Chris Olave is the real deal: Only a few wide receivers have played better in their first two NFL seasons over the past decade.

• Brandon Aiyuk is an elite receiver: Aiyuk’s per-route production is better than most receivers, but the San Francisco 49ers‘ other elite talent holds his fantasy production back.

• Trey McBride is great with Kyler Murray: When he had Murray under center, McBride was more productive per game than any other tight end over the entire 2023 season.

• Dalton Kincaid is looking for that sophomore breakout: Kincaid compares favorably to other elite tight ends in their rookie seasons, but there is no guarantee he will take that big step this season.