NFL Hall of Fame Game: Bears vs. Texans recap and fantasy football takeaways

Don’t read too much into the Bears' backfield rotation: Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert rotated throughout the first half.

• D’Andre Swift was signed to be the starter for Chicago, with Johnson and Herbert fighting for snaps and a role in the offense. It seems concerning that two players considered draft-worthy in some leagues played until halftime, but the Bears had limited options.

• Travis Homer and undrafted rookie Ian Wheeler were the only other halfbacks on the team's depth chart a week ago. Both are dealing with injuries and didn’t play tonight. The Bears also signed Demetric Felton just four days ago, so it wouldn’t have been ideal for the team to make him play the entire game. Felton played throughout the second half. Both Johnson and Herbert played as long as they did out of necessity, not because either is in trouble of losing a roster spot.

•The usage indicated that the two backs are likely close on the depth chart, with Johnson possibly slightly ahead. Johnson ended up with 15 first-half snaps, while Herbert had 10. However, this was partly due to who was in on longer drives. Both received several consecutive snaps before being rotated out rather than being used based on specific situations. In the regular season, they will likely be used more situationally, so this game didn’t provide much insight.

The Texans' backup wide receivers battle for one or two spots: The Texans used a four-man rotation of wide receivers in the first half.

• The Texans rested starting wide receivers Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, along with backup wide receivers Noah Brown and Robert Woods. The team will likely keep six wide receivers, so one spot is up for grabs. It’s possible the team moves on from one of its veteran backups to keep two of the younger receivers.

• John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson, who were the fifth and sixth wide receivers on the roster last season, started the game. Ben Skowronek served as the third wide receiver tonight, while Steven Sims also got significant playing time in the first half. The snap counts suggest Metchie is the favorite, followed by Hutchinson and Skowronek. Metchie caught only one pass for 4 yards, while Hutchinson recorded five for 56 and Skowronek tallied two for 31, so it’s possible Hutchinson and Skowronek closed the gap a little bit tonight. Skowronek and Sims continued playing into the second half.

• This was also a good example of what the wide receiver rotation could look like this season. Houston substituted wide receivers in and out throughout the 2023 season, and they kept the same philosophy in the first half of this game. The receivers played 86%, 70%, 59% and 38% of snaps, respectively, in the first half. It was a half where they rarely used two-tight-end sets. It’s even possible none of the starters consistently reach 86% of the snaps in the regular season.

Monitor Teagan Quitoriano‘s health: The run-blocking tight end suffered a lower-body injury early in the game.

• The Texans rested starter Dalton Schultz and backup Brevin Jordan, who is reportedly banged up. This left Quitoriano and rookie Cade Stover as the only tight ends on the roster.

• Quitoriano started the game and took the first five plays, then Stover came in for a few plays. Quitoriano returned to score a touchdown. On the second drive, both played back-to-back in two-tight-end sets, but Quitoriano didn't return after that. Stover was the only tight end for the rest of the game.

• Hybrid fullback/tight end Andrew Beck also had the night off, so backup fullback Troy Hairston ended up lining up at tight end at times so the Texans could use a few two-tight-end sets.

• This gave us minimal information about the potential tight end rotation. Quitoriano is the current favorite in two-tight-end sets when healthy, but it’s possible the well-rounded Stover can overtake him for that role on the depth chart. If Quitoriano’s injury is serious, then Stover wil see a lot more opportunities immediately like he did tonight.

Miscellaneous Notes

