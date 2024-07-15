Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New York Giants WR Malik Nabers

• Highly drafted wide receivers have a strong recent history: Malik Nabers is a safe bet to be at least a fantasy starter this season, if not more.

• The New York Giants‘ offense will evolve: The Giants no longer have Saquon Barkley or Darren Waller and have their best wide receiver of at least the past five years. Now the question is how the offense will adjust to the personnel changes.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 15

Player Performance

There would be a lot more talk about Malik Nabers if Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t in the same draft class. The Giants selected Nabers at No. 5 overall, making him one of the highest-drafted rookie wide receivers of the past decade.

Many of his LSU statistics were off the charts in 2023. None of the comparisons we make in the below charts or tables are adjusted for the opponent, so it’s worth noting the numbers are even more impressive since he faced mostly SEC competition.

Seven wide receivers were selected in the first half of the first round from 2021-2023. Six finished as top-32 fantasy wide receivers, except Jameson Williams, who came into the NFL with an ACL tear. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle were the only ones picked in the top six, and they finished fifth and 13th, respectively.

If Nabers had been selected fifth overall to a generic team with a generic coach and quarterback, he would have an average draft position somewhere within the top 20 wide receivers.

Competition for Touches

Nabers shouldn’t have much competition for touches compared to most wide receivers. The Giants kept most of their wide receiver room the same compared to last year. Their top four wide receivers from 2023 are now one spot further down the depth chart after Nabers' arrival. Parris Campbell and Sterling Shepard were at the bottom of the depth chart last season and are no longer on the roster. Allen Robinson II and Isaiah McKenzie are likely fighting for the last roster spot.

Chances are Nabers will be an outside receiver, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt will share the other outside spot, and Wan’Dale Robinson will handle slot duties. Robinson is one of the team's three best receivers, but at 5-foot-8, it’s unlikely that he will play on the outside. That might be best for the team but not for Nabers’ fantasy value, as Nabers played better in the slot in college. Generally, wide receivers who are outside in two-receiver sets and in the slot in three-receiver sets score more PPR points than those who stay outside. It’s also possible we will see some groupings with Nabers in the slot and others out wide.

The Giants lost Saquon Barkley in free agency and Darren Waller to retirement, which means the team's wide receivers should see more targets in 2024. New running back Devin Singletary has never graded well as a receiver, and we’ve already seen tight end Daniel Bellinger receive a low target share as the starter.

Impact of Teammates

Mike Kafka remains the Giants' offensive coordinator, but his offense is bound to change. He spent five years with the Kansas City Chiefs, helped by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, before moving to a Giants unit headlined by running back Saquon Barkley. He’s finally back to an offense where his top weapon is a receiver. We will have to see how he changes his offense in 2024.

Having Daniel Jones at quarterback isn’t ideal, but it’s not all bad. A lot of his dropbacks end up in either a scramble or a sack, which means fewer targets for the wide receivers. He’s also not a deep-ball passer. Luckily, Nabers ran a very diverse route tree in college, so he could be successful without many deep passes. The one bright spot is that Jones locks onto his first read more than most quarterbacks, and Nabers should be the first read often.

It’s at least possible Drew Lock will take over as the starter this season. That might not be better for the Giants' chances of winning, but it could help Nabers' fantasy value because a higher percentage of dropbacks would end up in a pass attempt, and Lock is more willing to throw deep.

Bottom Line

Nabers has the upside to be a future top-10 fantasy wide receiver, but the New York Giants‘ offense may hold him back in 2024. There is a chance Nabers is currently being undervalued because New York could be among the league leaders in targets, but the top 24 of fantasy wide receivers is too competitive right now for him to be among them.

