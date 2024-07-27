All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Los Angeles Chargers RB Gus Edwards

2T9PM2P Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By Nathan Jahnke

Gus Edwards reunites with Greg Roman: Edwards averaged at least five yards per carry in every season Roman was his offensive coordinator.

The Los Angeles Chargers are not the Baltimore Ravens: Edwards could see a higher carry share and fewer eight-man boxes, but he also won’t have as good of blocking and will have more defenders focused on him in run situations.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

