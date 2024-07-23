Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

• Tee Higgins is a consistent top-24 wide receiver when healthy: Higgins ranked in the top-24 in both 2021 and 2022, but injuries derailed his 2023 season.

• His best shot is with the Cincinnati Bengals: While he had been the subject of trade rumors, his fantasy value is maximized with Zac Taylor as head coach and Joe Burrow at quarterback.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.