Fantasy Football: League-winning running backs for 2024

From first-round picks to undrafted gems and everywhere in between, fantasy football playoff and championship teams are constructed from a wide variety of players, although most cores include those selected early on.

These league-winner articles aim to identify the players who should be picked in the second, third and fourth rounds and are most likely to propel fantasy teams to glory at the end of the season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25

Pacheco is not considered to be one of the best running backs in the league but certainly has earned the chance to remain the Chiefs' starter. He has played particularly well against eight-man boxes and on non-perfectly blocked plays. He still succeeds in relatively easy situations, just not as significantly compared to other running backs. He could look to improve his ability to break off a few longer runs in 2024.