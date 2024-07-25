All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: League-winning running backs for 2024

2WDP8TK Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

By Nathan Jahnke

Isiah Pacheco shines in difficult situations: Pacheco has become one of the best running backs in the league against boxes with eight or more defenders or when an offensive lineman struggles with their block.

James Cook was a top-12 RB last season: There is plenty of reason to believe the Buffalo Bills top running back will see more opportunities this year.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

From first-round picks to undrafted gems and everywhere in between, fantasy football playoff and championship teams are constructed from a wide variety of players, although most cores include those selected early on.

These league-winner articles aim to identify the players who should be picked in the second, third and fourth rounds and are most likely to propel fantasy teams to glory at the end of the season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 2.11, From consensus ADP)

Pacheco is not considered to be one of the best running backs in the league but certainly has earned the chance to remain the Chiefs' starter. He has played particularly well against eight-man boxes and on non-perfectly blocked plays. He still succeeds in relatively easy situations, just not as significantly compared to other running backs. He could look to improve his ability to break off a few longer runs in 2024.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.