Fantasy Football: 5 wide receivers to target at their current ADP

2W9CYHG Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before an NFL football game in Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

By Jonathon Macri

Jaylen Waddle should be treated more as a WR1 than a low-end WR2: Waddle’s per-route numbers, even with Tyreek Hill alongside him, are elite, and fantasy managers can take advantage of his ADP.

Courtland Sutton may be the most disrespected team WR1 in the league: Sutton stands to outperform his current ADP and is a step above many other teams' expected receiving leaders.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Fantasy football drafts are starting in earnest throughout August, which means average draft positions are unlikely to fluctuate too wildly for the rest of the offseason. After diving into Sleeper’s current ADPs, several values still stand out that fantasy managers can take advantage of for the 2024 season.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

  • Sleeper ADP: 35.7
  • Sleeper position ADP: WR19
  • My rank: WR14

