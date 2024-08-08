Fantasy Football: 5 wide receivers to target at their current ADP

• Jaylen Waddle should be treated more as a WR1 than a low-end WR2: Waddle’s per-route numbers, even with Tyreek Hill alongside him, are elite, and fantasy managers can take advantage of his ADP.

• Courtland Sutton may be the most disrespected team WR1 in the league: Sutton stands to outperform his current ADP and is a step above many other teams' expected receiving leaders.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Fantasy football drafts are starting in earnest throughout August, which means average draft positions are unlikely to fluctuate too wildly for the rest of the offseason. After diving into Sleeper’s current ADPs, several values still stand out that fantasy managers can take advantage of for the 2024 season.

Sleeper ADP: 35.7

Sleeper position ADP: WR19

My rank: WR14