Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Nathan Jahnke's team defense tiers (D/ST)

• The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens remain on top: The Cowboys and Ravens averaged over 10 fantasy points per game last season, and they should remain on top this year.

• The Buffalo Bills fall: The Bills fielded the third-highest-scoring defense last year but lost several parts of their secondary this offseason.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Here are my team defense rankings for 2024 fantasy football redraft leagues. The full rankings can be found immediately below, with details about each tier available at the bottom of the table.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7

Tier 1

This tier includes four of the five defenses that averaged at least 9.0 fantasy points per game last season. Like last year, these defenses boast elite talent in multiple areas.

The San Francisco 49ers are the new addition to this group. The Niners finished third in fantasy points in 2022 and have added a few key veterans for the upcoming season.

These defenses are the top choices to consider in fantasy drafts this year.

Tier 2

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t quite in the top tier but are still ahead of everyone else. They both finished in this range in fantasy points last season, and there isn’t much reason to move them up or down.

Tier 3

Several teams fall into this tier, most of which were above-average last season but varied significantly depending on their opponents.

The Buffalo Bills were strong last season but have declined. They lost their highest-graded defender, Tyrel Dodson, as well as safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The Bills also lost some depth at cornerback with the absence of Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson.

Generally, these defenses shouldn’t be drafted. Fantasy managers who miss out on defenses in Tier 1 and 2 should consider streaming defenses each week, provided enough options are available on the waiver wire. In deeper leagues where few, if any, defenses are available, it would be wise to add multiple teams from this tier.

Tier 4

These three defenses were below average last year, but their talent gives them the potential to improve this season.

The Green Bay Packers made major investments at safety, adding free agent Xavier McKinney and several rookies. The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their biggest weakness by bringing in two rookie cornerbacks and multiple new inside linebackers. The Cincinnati Bengals, who have consistently ranked between 17th and 19th, added new safeties to maintain or improve their standing.

Tier 5

Tier 5 features many of last season's below-average defenses, which are likely to stay the same this season. The Carolina Panthers, however, have moved up to this tier. Over half of their projected defensive starters are free-agent veterans. While this might not make them an above-average defense, it should help them become more respectable this season.

Tier 6

Three of these four defenses averaged fewer than 5.0 fantasy points per game last season. This includes the Los Angeles Rams, who have since lost Aaron Donald. The Tennessee Titans fall to this group after fielding the seventh-lowest-scoring defense last season. The Titans completely overhauled their secondary, adding L’Jarius Sneed, but the remaining defensive backs are past their prime, and none of the returning players from last season earned a PFF defensive grade above 72.0 on at least 500 snaps last season.