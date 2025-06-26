All
Best of PFF: 5 articles to read today

By Mark Chichester

Looking for the top football insights of the day? Whether you're prepping for your fantasy draft, placing bets, tracking offseason moves or scouting college talent, we've got you covered. Best of PFF highlights five must-read articles each day — spanning the NFL, fantasy football, betting markets and college football — so you never miss the most important storylines and expert analysis.

Receiving Yards Leader
NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 receiving yards leader

Ja'Marr Chase leads PFF's projection for 2025 receiving yards. We break down his odds — and the young challengers threatening to close the gap.

Top WRs vs Coverage
Ranking the NFL's top wide receivers against man and zone coverage

We're diving into last season's top NFL wide receivers by PFF receiving grade against man and zone coverages. Puka Nacua and Nico Collins headline both categories…

CFL Grades Database
PFF CFL Player Grades Database

CFL fans can now access PFF season-level grades — including the postseason — for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with weekly 2025 updates and player filters.

Offensive Linemen Breakouts
6 offensive linemen positioned to break out in 2025

These six young offensive linemen showed in 2024 they’re ready to become elite anchors in 2025. Here’s who’s ready to make the leap.

Second-Year QBs 2025
Ceilings, floors for every second-year NFL quarterback ahead of the 2025 season

From Daniels to Williams to Maye, the big six QBs from 2024 have wildly different futures. Here's what their ceilings and floors look like heading into Year 2.

