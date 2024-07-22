All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Superflex top 400

2XABKMF Ashburn, United States. 05th June, 2024. June 05 2024: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in drills during the Washington Commanders OTA practice at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. Reggie Hildred/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Reggie Hildred/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

• Seven quarterbacks lead the way: An argument could be made for a few quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, at the top but regardless of the order, quarterbacks should fill the first half of the first round.

Jayden Daniels is the top rookie: Daniels' rushing ability gives him a stronger chance of being a great fantasy asset his rookie season compared to other quarterbacks in the class.

• 60 rookies in the top 400: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class and a few quarterbacks and tight ends who are expected to be picked within the top 10 picks means there will be plenty of rookies finding their way onto fantasy rosters.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top 400 rankings for superflex, single-quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more.  If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 22nd

Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 1
2 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 1
3 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 1
4 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 1
5 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 1
6 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB6 1
7 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1 Player Profile
8 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1 Player Profile
9 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 2 Player Profile
10 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 2 Player Profile
11 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 2 Player Profile
12 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB7 2
13 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB8 2
14 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 2 Player Profile
15 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 2 Player Profile
16 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB9 2
17 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 2
18 QB Jordan Love Packers QB10 2
19 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 2 Player Profile
20 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB11 2
21 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2 Player Profile
22 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB4 2 Player Profile
23 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB12 2
24 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
25 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB5 2 Player Profile
26 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 2
27 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB14 3
28 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB6 3
29 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB15 3
30 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 3 Player Profile
31 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB7 3 Player Profile
32 WR Chris Olave Saints WR10 3 Player Profile
33 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB8 3 Player Profile
34 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR11 3 Player Profile
35 WR Drake London Falcons WR12 3 Player Profile
36 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB16 3
37 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB9 3 Player Profile
38 QB Jared Goff Lions QB17 3
39 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB10 3 Player Profile
40 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR13 4 Player Profile
41 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 4
42 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR14 4
43 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB18 4
44 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 4 Player Profile
45 RB James Cook Bills RB11 4 Player Profile
46 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 4 Player Profile
47 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB12 4
48 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR16 4 Player Profile
49 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB13 4 Player Profile
50 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB19 4
51 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR17 4
52 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB20 4
53 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR18 4
54 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 4 Player Profile
55 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR19 4
56 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE3 4 Player Profile
57 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR20 4 Player Profile
58 WR Nico Collins Texans WR21 4 Player Profile
59 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB21 4
60 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 4
61 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE4 4
62 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB23 4
63 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR22 4 Player Profile
64 QB Will Levis Titans QB24 4
65 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR23 5
66 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR24 5 Player Profile
67 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 5
68 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB15 5
69 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB25 5
70 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB16 5 Player Profile
71 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB17 5 Player Profile
72 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB26 5
73 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 5
74 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE7 5
75 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR25 5 Player Profile
76 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB18 5
77 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR26 5
78 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR27 6
79 QB Derek Carr Saints QB27 6
80 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 6
81 WR George Pickens Steelers WR29 6 Player Profile
82 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR30 6
83 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31 6 Player Profile
84 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB28 6
85 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR32 6
86 RB James Conner Cardinals RB19 6
87 RB David Montgomery Lions RB20 6
88 RB Zamir White Raiders RB21 6
89 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB22 6 Player Profile
90 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR33 6
91 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 6 Player Profile
92 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR35 6
93 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB29 6
94 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR36 6
95 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR37 6 Player Profile
96 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB23 6
97 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR38 6 Player Profile
98 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR39 6
99 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB24 6
100 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 6
101 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB25 6
102 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE9 7 Player Profile
103 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB26 7
104 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR40 7
105 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB27 7
106 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR41 7
107 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB28 7
108 TE David Njoku Browns TE10 7
109 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB29 7
110 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 7
111 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB31 7
112 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB32 7
113 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB30 7
114 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR42 7 Player Profile
115 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE11 7
116 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR43 7
117 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB33 7
118 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR44 7
119 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB34 7
120 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 7
121 WR Christian Watson Packers WR46 7
122 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB31 7
123 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB35 7
124 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
125 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR47 7
126 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR48 7
127 WR Mike Williams Jets WR49 7
128 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR50 7
129 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB36 7
130 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB37 7
131 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR51 7
132 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB38 7
133 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR52 7
134 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 8
135 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 8
136 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR53 8
137 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR54 8
138 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 8
139 RB Blake Corum Rams RB41 8
140 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB42 8
141 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB43 8
142 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR55 8
143 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR56 8
144 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 8
145 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR57 8
146 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB32 8
147 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB44 8
148 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR58 8
149 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
150 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB45 8
151 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
152 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB46 8
153 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB47 8
154 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB33 8
155 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
156 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR59 8
157 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR60 8
158 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR61 8
159 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR62 8
160 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB49 8
161 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR63 8
162 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB50 8
163 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB51 8
164 WR Josh Downs Colts WR64 9
165 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR65 9
166 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR66 9
167 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR67 9
168 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR68 9
169 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB52 9
170 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB53 9
171 RB Ray Davis Bills RB54 9
172 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR69 9
173 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR70 9
174 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB55 9
175 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR71 9
176 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB56 9
177 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB57 9
178 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR72 9
179 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR73 9
180 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB34 9
181 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 9
182 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR74 9
183 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
184 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB58 9
185 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB59 9
186 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF3 9
187 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR75 9
188 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF4 9
189 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
190 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB60 9
191 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR77 9
192 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
193 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR78 9
194 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB61 9
195 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
196 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR79 9
197 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB35 9
198 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR80 9
199 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
200 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB62 9
201 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
202 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
203 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE18 9
204 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
205 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF8 9
206 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
207 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB36 9
208 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF9 9
209 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB64 9
210 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
211 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
212 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
213 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE20 9
214 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB65 9
215 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
216 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR81 9
217 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB66 9
218 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE21 9
219 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE22 10
220 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR82 10
221 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 10
222 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR83 10
223 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 10
224 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR84 10
225 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB38 10
226 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF12 10
227 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR85 10
228 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR86 10
229 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR87 10
230 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB39 10
231 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K5 10
232 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF13 10
233 K Jake Elliott Eagles K6 10
234 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
235 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR88 10
236 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB40 10
237 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
238 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
239 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 10
240 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
241 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF14 10
242 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB41 10
243 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K11 10
244 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF15 10
245 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
246 QB Carson Wentz Chiefs QB42 10
247 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF16 10
248 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 10
249 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE26 10
250 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K12 10
251 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE27 10
252 K Matt Gay Colts K13 10
253 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR89 10
254 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE28 10
255 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR90 10
256 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE29 10
257 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR91 10
258 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB67 10
259 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB68 10
260 K Cairo Santos Bears K14 10
261 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR92 10
262 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE30 10
263 K Jason Myers Seahawks K15 10
264 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR93 10
265 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE31 10
266 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE32 10
267 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB43 10
268 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE33 10
269 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR94 10
270 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB69 10
271 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB70 10
272 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB71 10
273 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB72 10
274 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB44 10
275 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR95 10
276 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR96 10
277 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB45 10
278 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR97 10
279 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR98 10
280 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF17 10
281 WR Noah Brown Texans WR99 10
282 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR100 10
283 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF18 10
284 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE34 10
285 RB Evan Hull Colts RB73 10
286 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K16 10
287 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB74 10
288 K Joshua Karty Rams K17 10
289 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
290 K Blake Grupe Saints K18 10
291 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE35 10
292 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR101 10
293 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
294 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB77 10
295 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE36 10
296 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF19 10
297 RB Eric Gray Giants RB78 10
298 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K19 10
299 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB79 10
300 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR102 10
301 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR103 10
302 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE37 10
303 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR104 10
304 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K20 10
305 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR105 10
306 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB80 10
307 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE38 10
308 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR106 10
309 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR107 10
310 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB81 10
311 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR108 10
312 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR109 10
313 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE39 10
314 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR110 10
315 K Chris Boswell Steelers K21 10
316 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE40 10
317 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR111 10
318 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB82 10
319 K Matt Prater Cardinals K22 10
320 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE41 10
321 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB83 10
322 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF20 10
323 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR112 10
324 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB84 10
325 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE42 10
326 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR113 10
327 WR Bo Melton Packers WR114 10
328 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF21 10
329 K Wil Lutz Broncos K23 10
330 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR115 10
331 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR116 10
332 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF22 10
333 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE43 10
334 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB85 10
335 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF23 10
336 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR117 10
337 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB86 10
338 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR118 10
339 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
340 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR119 10
341 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB87 10
342 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB88 10
343 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE44 10
344 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB89 10
345 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR120 10
346 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
347 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB90 10
348 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR121 10
349 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR122 10
350 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
351 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR123 10
352 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF26 10
353 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE46 10
354 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB91 10
355 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
356 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE48 10
357 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB92 10
358 K Anders Carlson Packers K24 10
359 K Michael Badgley Lions K25 10
360 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR124 10
361 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR125 10
362 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
363 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
364 K Nick Folk Titans K26 10
365 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
366 WR Bub Means Saints WR126 10
367 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
368 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR127 10
369 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE52 10
370 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB93 10
371 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
372 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K27 10
373 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE53 10
374 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
375 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE54 10
376 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR128 10
377 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE55 10
378 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE56 10
379 K Cam Little Jaguars K28 10
380 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
381 WR Braxton Berrios Dolphins WR129 10
382 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB95 10
383 TE Brock Wright Lions TE57 10
384 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
385 K Graham Gano Giants K29 10
386 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
387 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB96 10
388 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR130 10
389 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR131 10
390 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR132 10
391 TE Cade Stover Texans TE58 10
392 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K30 10
393 K Will Reichard Vikings K31 10
394 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR133 10
395 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR134 10
396 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR135 10
397 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
398 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
399 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB97 10
400 TE Jared Wiley Chiefs TE59 10
