Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Superflex top 400

• Seven quarterbacks lead the way: An argument could be made for a few quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, at the top but regardless of the order, quarterbacks should fill the first half of the first round.

• Jayden Daniels is the top rookie: Daniels' rushing ability gives him a stronger chance of being a great fantasy asset his rookie season compared to other quarterbacks in the class.

• 60 rookies in the top 400: The combination of an excellent wide receiver rookie class and a few quarterbacks and tight ends who are expected to be picked within the top 10 picks means there will be plenty of rookies finding their way onto fantasy rosters.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top 400 rankings for superflex, single-quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more. If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 22nd