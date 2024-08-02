Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

• James Conner was one of the NFL's best runners last season: Conner has always been reliable when it comes to gaining first downs, but he broke more runs for big gains last season.

• Trey Benson will bring competition to the position: The Arizona Cardinals drafted Florida State's Trey Benson as Conner's eventual replacement. However, Benson may not significantly impact Conner's workload this season.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.