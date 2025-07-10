Perfect 12-team, Pick 9 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Kenneth Walker III is a high-risk, high-reward running back: Walker is among the highest graded running backs with a new coach who wants to feature him, but he also has an extensive injury history.



This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking ninth overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Thursday, July 10

Round 1, Pick 9: Draft a wide receiver

Anyone picking from the middle of the first round to the end is either selecting their top available wide receiver or a running back, such as Ashton Jeanty or Derrick Henry. There are six wide receivers ranked third to eighth, where seemingly no two analysts have the receivers in the same order. All of them could end up as the top overall wide receiver if everything goes well, but all of them are going through some changes with some combination of new play-callers, new quarterbacks and new competition for targets. In Brian Thomas Jr.’s player profile, I detail why I believe he is the best option of the group, but there are legitimate reasons to pick a different receiver. Based on ADP, Thomas typically falls to the start of the second round. This means it’s possible to select someone else with a higher ADP here, and hope Thomas falls to this team in the second round.

Top Target: Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a strong start to his rookie season and ended it among the league’s best fantasy receivers. In his final seven games, he gained at least 13 PPR points each week and averaged 21.5 points, third behind only Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. He played at least 84% of his team’s offensive snaps in all but one of those games. The team added Travis Hunter in the draft, and he will see a decent target rate, but typically, two great wide receivers can co-exist as long as there isn’t much more competition for targets. Thomas led all wide receivers in yards per route run out of the slot with 3.12, and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen has found a lot of success with his slot receivers in the past. An increased role in the slot could lead Thomas to remain among the top wide receivers in fantasy football.

Possible Targets: Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Drake London, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey

Round 2, Pick 16: Draft a wide receiver

It’s too early to draft a quarterback at this pick. The first and second tier of running backs are typically gone, so it’s unlikely there is a value at that position. That means the decision is between a top wide receiver and Brock Bowers if he’s still available. The gap between Bowers and George Kittle is relatively small compared to the gap between Drake London and the wide receivers available at Pick 35, making London the better pick. That also makes it easier to potentially pick someone like Nico Collins or Malik Nabers in the first round and hope Thomas falls to the second round.

Top Target: Drake London

Drake London was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft, but failed to be a regular fantasy football starter in his first two years due to limited quarterback play, Arthur Smith’s run-first offense, and a rotation at wide receiver. In 2024, the Falcons were still a run-first team thanks to Bijan Robinson, but he was on the field more often, the quarterback play was much better, and he played in the slot more often. London was playing like a top-three fantasy wide receiver in three games with Michael Penix Jr. last season, but Penix was also throwing to London at an unsustainable rate. Penix’s quality of play will determine if London can finish among the top 10 fantasy wide receivers.

Possible Targets: A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, Rashee Rice

Round 3, Pick 33: Draft a tight end

The main position to avoid in Round 3 is running back. Typically, 10 running backs are selected in the first two rounds. These are a combination of the most talented running backs with the largest roles at the position. Every other option has some red flags, including the possibility of being benched, being a running back committee, or having an injury history. It’s also time to avoid quarterbacks, as the top four options are all likely picked at this point. Rather than starting with three straight wide receivers, it’s better to pivot to tight end, where George Kittle is a great value at this point.

Top Target: George Kittle

George Kittle has been arguably the best tight end in the NFL during his career. His run blocking has been the best, and his numbers are better than Travis Kelce on a per-play basis. However, the 49ers' run-first philosophy mixed with Kittle’s injury history has left Kittle running fewer routes than other elite tight ends. He’s made up for it in recent seasons with Brock Purdy, whose ability to find Kittle down the field led to more big plays from Kittle than any other tight end in recent seasons. This makes him a clear top-three fantasy tight end, but his age, mixed with a chance his average depth of target decreasing, makes him the clear third option between him, Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.

Possible Targets: T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft, Dalton Kincaid

Round 4, Pick 40: Draft a running back

Running back is the clear pick here. This team has avoided running back to this point, and as Kenneth Walker III’s player profile details, Walker is one of the most undervalued running backs in the draft. Any team drafting Walker will need to prioritize backup running backs, but he is still a risk worth taking.

Top Target: Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III has graded among the best running backs in the league, including a 91.3 rushing grade last season. His 0.42 avoided tackles per attempt last season were the most in PFF’s 19 years of statistics for all running backs with at least 50 carries. The next-most with any player with at least 150 carries in a season was 0.31, which is a tie that includes 2014 Marshawn Lynch and 2020 Nick Chubb. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have an offense that plays to Walker’s strengths with his zone scheme and will prioritize getting him the football more than last season. However, he’s missed 10 games over the previous three seasons due to injury, and his play was negatively affected in several more while playing through injury. If he can stay healthy, he will have his best fantasy season yet, but staying healthy is a big if.

Possible Targets: Omarion Hampton, Alvin Kamara, RJ Harvey, James Conner, Chuba Hubbard

Round 5, Pick 57: Draft a running back

It's too early to consider any other quarterbacks or tight ends. This leaves running back and wide receiver as the only options. While there are plenty of strong wide receiver options on the board, a lot of them should also be available in Round 6, but the top running back options available now will not be available in the next round. That makes running back the top choice to keep this a well-rounded roster.

Top Target: Quinshon Judkins

The Browns spent a lot of draft capital on Judkins, making it likely he will be one of the 32 running backs to lead their team in carries. His 95.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons was among the best in the class after averaging 18 carries per game in that time. His value will be better than some other running backs in committees because he should see at least 50% of carries. He could be a top-15 running back, depending on his role, but his offensive line and lack of receiving production will likely hold him back from being an elite back in the short term.

Round 6, Pick 64: Draft a wide receiver

After drafting two running backs and two wide receivers, it’s time to add a third wide receiver. There are a few wide receivers with top-15 potential available, while it’s harder to find value at other positions. There will be a few quarterbacks who will likely go off the board between this pick in Round 6 and the next pick in Round 7, including Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and Jared Goff. Still, there will be plenty of other quarterback options with nearly as much upside available later. That won’t be the case at wide receiver, which is why both picks should be wide receivers, even though quarterback remains a need, and a few will likely be selected.

Top Target: Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams was a highly talented college player, but an ACL injury and suspension led to a quiet first two seasons in the NFL. Detroit started using Williams more on short and intermediate passes in 2024, allowing him to take advantage of his speed after the catch. By mid-season, he consistently gained at least 8 PPR points per game, making him a reliable fantasy starter. He accomplished this despite Detroit having several other offensive weapons. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator who has always given a lot of praise to Williams, which could further increase his fantasy value this season.

Possible Targets: Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, DeVonta Smith, Xavier Worthy, Chris Olave

Round 7, Pick 81: Draft a wide receiver

This is a similar range where wide receivers are the draft's strength. Running backs like Tony Pollard and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are drafted in this range, but it’s clear they will be sharing their respective backfields with Tyjae Spears and Cameron Skattebo, both of whom are available a few rounds later. Because there are so many running backs fighting for a starting job or in a committee, you can find some options in later rounds while building on wide receivers who have proven NFL success but are more risky due to past injury history.

Top Target: Deebo Samuel

Samuel has been a solid fantasy starter when healthy, peaking as the third overall wide receiver in 2021. However, Samuel has dealt with several injuries throughout his career. In 2024 alone, he was listed with six different injuries on the official NFL injury reports. He was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, pairing him with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. When Kingsbury was with the Arizona Cardinals, he found unique ways to use Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch on short passes and passes out of the backfield. They should be able to use Samuel in the same way, but with more success. Samuel should be able to find more success than he had last season, unless injuries hinder his ability and playing time again.

Possible Targets: Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy, Jauan Jennings, Matthew Golden, Rome Odunze

Round 8, Pick 88: Draft a running back

After focusing on wide receivers in back-to-back rounds, it’s time to turn back to the running back position. You can ideally draft two backs who are in committees with high upside, and the first comes at this pick. While quarterback remains a need for the team, you can still wait one or two more rounds before picking up your first in order to add the top remaining running back on your board.

Top Target: Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren has been a borderline fantasy starter when healthy for the past two seasons and is projected to continue in that role for the 2025 season. His fantasy upside is increased by the possibility of maintaining a significant role over new competition, Kaleb Johnson, primarily in the passing game and potentially in the run game. However, there's also the risk that he could lose playing time if Johnson outperforms the previous competition, Najee Harris. This leaves Warren's fantasy value somewhat volatile and dependent on how the competition plays out.

Possible Targets: Jordan Mason, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cam Skattebo, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten

Round 9, Pick 105: Draft a running back

As mentioned last round, it’s good to pick up two high-upside running backs in committees. While you could potentially wait one more round for these kinds of running backs, there will be a larger variety of running backs to pick from now. At the same time, the top quarterbacks available now will also be available in the next round.

Top Target: Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason quickly went from undrafted rookie to the top backup running back for the 49ers, despite the team consistently spending mid-to-late round draft picks on running backs. An injury to Christian McCaffrey allowed Mason to be a starter to begin the 2024 season, and he was sixth in fantasy points per game over five weeks before he started dealing with injuries. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where Aaron Jones Sr. is the main running back. The two will likely be in a committee that includes Mason receiving significant work in rushing situations while Jones gets more in passing situations. Jones is over 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons. While Mason might not score enough weekly to start in fantasy in normal situations, if Jones is dealing with an injury or is showing more signs of age, we could see Jones as a weekly player to start.

Possible Targets: Rhamondre Stevenson, Cam Skattebo, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Tyjae Spears

Round 10, Pick 112: Draft a quarterback

It is finally time to pull the trigger on a first quarterback. The big reason to pick one here and not wait even longer is that Justin Fields should still be available, but won’t be in the next round. He’s been a consistent fantasy starter when he’s starting for an NFL team, and that should be the case throughout the 2025 season.

Top Target: Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been a fantasy starter anytime he’s been an NFL starter, typically scoring at least 19 PPR points per game. He’s achieved this by being among the elite rushing quarterbacks in the game despite not always being the most effective passer. He joins the New York Jets, where his salary is large enough that he’s unlikely to get benched this season. He has an offensive coordinator who hasn’t typically run with his quarterback very often, but that will change this season. Fields will have a chance to be among the league’s top fantasy quarterbacks if the Jets can successfully utilize the tush push.

Possible Targets: J.J. McCarthy, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud

Round 11, Pick 129: Draft a wide receiver

After avoiding wide receivers for the last three rounds, it’s time to consider a fifth receiver. While it would be fine to consider a safe WR3 option unless injuries become a problem, I’d rather opt for a high-upside option who could be a top-24 wide receiver if everything goes right. Either Mims or other rookies who were drafted in the first or early second round perfectly fit that description.

Top Target: Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr. enters the 2025 season as a late-round fantasy football dart throw with intriguing potential. After a quiet start to his career with the Denver Broncos, Mims showed flashes late last season, particularly during a seven-game stretch where he was 23rd in PPR points per game with 15.5. He posted an elite 89.7 receiving grade during those seven games, finishing with a target on 30.4% of his routes, which led to 4.25 yards per route run. After being a deep threat earlier in his career, his average depth of target fell to 4.2 yards. His role expanded significantly in the playoffs, highlighted by a 69% snap rate. While the Broncos' wide receiver room has become more crowded, no one has the same size and speed as Mims in their offense. Mims' fantasy value hinges on his early-season snap rate – if he sees the field, he could be a solid fantasy starter, but otherwise, he’s a player you can drop early.

Possible Targets: Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Michael Pittman Jr., Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins

Round 12, Pick 136: Draft a quarterback

Now is the time to take a shot on a second quarterback. Both J.J. McCarthy and Trevor Lawrence have top-10 upside with offensive play-callers who have led to past top-10 seasons by quarterbacks, and they have two of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. Either one is a steal this late in the draft, but it’s also possible that at least one will be picked before the next round.

Top Target: J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy, after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is poised to be their starting quarterback for the 2025 season following a missed rookie year due to injury. Despite the risks associated with first-year starting quarterbacks with limited rushing upside, McCarthy benefits from an excellent offensive system led by Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings' quarterbacks have been consistent top-10 fantasy options in recent seasons, even when Kirk Cousins was injured. The Vikings also have a strong supporting cast featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, all of whom put McCarthy in a prime position for fantasy success and make him a must-start in superflex leagues and a valuable backup in single-quarterback leagues.

Possible Targets: Trevor Lawrence, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith

Round 13, Pick 153: Draft a running back

With no clear need remaining on the roster, it’s fine to pick the best available player. In general, the players with the most value at this point are running backs who have an outside shot at a huge role in their offense.

Top Target: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has seen a rollercoaster of a career, battling injuries and changing roles while also showcasing flashes of brilliance. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted his best fantasy season with 14.8 points per game, good for 18th. His future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, as he joins a crowded backfield with varied usage possibilities under Sean Payton's system, which historically has utilized multiple backs in different roles. Dobbins' fantasy relevance will largely hinge on how Denver structures its rushing attack and whether he can secure a consistent role, likely on early downs, although he could be lost in a rotation given the team's running back depth. While his range of outcomes is vast and projecting his weekly production will be challenging, there's a possibility he finishes as a top-24 fantasy running back in points per game if he can carve out a substantial role.

Possible Targets: Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson, Trey Benson, Tyler Allgeier, Keaton Mitchell

Round 14–18: Fill Depth

Use any additional picks to draft a kicker and team defense if required; otherwise, stock up on running backs and wide receivers.

