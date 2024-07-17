Fantasy Football: IDP breakout candidates at defensive line for 2024

• Jalen Carter dominated as a rookie, but it hasn’t yet translated to IDP: This season should be the first one where Carter’s play on the field matches up with his elite fantasy production for a true breakout season.

• Greg Rousseau‘s steady improvement should lead to his best IDP season yet: Increasing his playing time and level of play each year that he’s been in the league provides a breakout projection for the former first-round pick.

Each season, players take their game to new levels and significantly improve their fantasy production along the way. The defensive linemen so often depend on sacks in order to deliver a true breakout season, and while there is going to be some focus on that here, tackles and playing time are also incredibly important for IDP and need to be factored in.

This is also a position where patience, data, and projections play a much bigger part in when to expect breakout seasons and will be taken into account when compiling this list.