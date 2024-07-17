All
Fantasy Football: IDP breakout candidates at defensive line for 2024

2T5R41H Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) in action during the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

By Jonathon Macri

Jalen Carter dominated as a rookie, but it hasn’t yet translated to IDP: This season should be the first one where Carter’s play on the field matches up with his elite fantasy production for a true breakout season.

Greg Rousseau‘s steady improvement should lead to his best IDP season yet: Increasing his playing time and level of play each year that he’s been in the league provides a breakout projection for the former first-round pick.

Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Each season, players take their game to new levels and significantly improve their fantasy production along the way. The defensive linemen so often depend on sacks in order to deliver a true breakout season, and while there is going to be some focus on that here, tackles and playing time are also incredibly important for IDP and need to be factored in.

This is also a position where patience, data, and projections play a much bigger part in when to expect breakout seasons and will be taken into account when compiling this list.

