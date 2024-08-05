Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

• Smith-Njigba's steady improvement: After a slow start to his rookie season, he began consistently making a few plays each game, showing promise even if it didn't immediately benefit fantasy managers.

• His role will play a huge factor: Last season, the Seahawks receiver was a classic example of a slot-only player. To be trusted in fantasy starting lineups, he needs an expanded role.

