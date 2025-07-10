Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers take the top spot: The Steelers were the only team last season with both a top-four team by fantasy points scored as well as a top-four PFF team defense grade.



The Ravens' defense disappointed fantasy managers in the first half of the season but returned to being fantasy starters in the second half. The Ravens invested more in their defense this offseason.

With the 2025 NFL season approaching, now is the time to prepare for your fantasy drafts with the most accurate single-quarterback, redraft PPR rankings for team defenses available.

These rankings reflect current depth charts, projected roles, and coaching tendencies to identify the players most likely to deliver early and sustained fantasy value. All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition.

Last updated: Thursday, July 10

1. Pittsburgh Steelers Team Defense/ST

The Steelers had a top-five fantasy defense last season, ranking top 10 at preventing points and securing interceptions in addition to being the top team at forcing and recovering fumbles. The Pittsburgh defense's one weakness was its average sack total despite having the top pass-rush team grade. Part of its grade was its ability to turn sacks into turnovers, but it also had a higher pressure rate than its sack total implies. The Steelers have the best defensive front, including the addition of first-round rookie interior lineman Derrick Harmon, whose strengths were as a pass-rusher. The secondary should remain great, while the Steelers' pass rush should bring in more sacks to increase their fantasy production.