Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 14-team leagues: 2.0

• Wide receiver is the right first-round pick outside of 1.01: Christian McCaffrey is the right pick at 1.01, but a wide receiver is the way to go with any other first-round pick.

• Find a top-eight quarterback and tight end: Picking one of the elite quarterbacks and tight ends was a winning strategy last season and should be again this year.

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 14-team PPR leagues.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, August 30

Round 1, Picks 1-14: Draft a wide receiver