Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: Pick No. 8

• A top-five wide receiver is likely to fall: With three running backs typically getting selected among the top six picks, there should be at least two elite wide receivers available in this range.

• It’s not too early to pick a quarterback in Round 3: Round 2 quarterbacks were league-winners last year, and Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts fit that description again this year but can be drafted a round later.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s full suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 12-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking eighth.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, August 22

Round 1, Pick 8: Draft a wide receiver

In most leagues, the top three running backs are selected in the top six picks, making the value in the second half of the first round at wide receiver. While Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley both have ADPs in the later part of the first round, they are both older players who had their best season a few years ago. There is reason to be optimistic about them this year, but they also might not return to glory. The far safer play is picking a wide receiver in the first round.

Jefferson has been the most talented wide receiver in the league for the past few seasons, but he’s falling to the back half of the first round due to the Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback change. Jefferson averaged 21.8 PPR points per game last season with Kirk Cousins and 18.6 without him. Ideally, Minnesota's quarterback play will be a little better with Sam Darnold than it was with the backups last year.

Round 2, Pick 17: Draft a wide receiver

This pick is mostly about maximizing value. The top six running backs and top nine wide receivers are typically off the board by now. If that isn’t the case, feel free to grab whichever player fell out of the top 15. If everything has largely followed ADP to this point, then Adams is the best option.