Fantasy Football 2024: Dynasty trade value chart

• The value at the top of rookie drafts is high: Standout players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Caleb Williams will make the top few picks very valuable in superflex leagues.

• Lost value in the early-mid first round: With Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers and Jonathon Brooks landing in less-than-ideal situations, it’s debatable who should be picked with middle first-round picks, making them less valuable for trades.

With the completion of the 2024 NFL Draft, dynasty fantasy football season is in full swing. The NFL draft made things very interesting because the best wide receivers landed in some questionable spots while some great teams selected wide receivers later. A lot of teams who needed running backs didn’t prioritize them while a lot of teams with excellent starters took some of the best rookies to be backups.

The top players in each system are set to 100 with every other player scaled down from there similar to previous seasons. The calculation for the chart has changed from past years to give more value to the top players, making it much more realistic to how players are valued in dynasty league.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 28

2024 Draft Picks

Pick 1QB Value Superflex Value 1.01 71 55 1.02 51 48 1.03 34 47 1.04 31 44 1.05 31 31 1.06 30 28 1.07 30 27 1.08 28 26 1.09 28 26 1.10 28 26 1.11 26 25 1.12 20 24 2.01 19 22 2.02 18 22 2.03 16 19 2.04 16 17 2.05 15 15 2.06 15 14 2.07 14 13 2.08 13 12 2.09 12 12 2.10 11 11 2.11 11 10 2.12 11 10 3.01 10 10 3.02 10 9 3.03 10 9 3.04 10 9 3.05 9 8 3.06 9 8 3.07 9 7 3.08 8 7 3.09 8 7 3.10 8 7 3.11 8 7 3.12 7 6

Quarterback

Wide Receiver

Tight End