Fantasy Football 2024: Dynasty trade value chart

2WB0HTG Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Nathan Jahnke

• The value at the top of rookie drafts is high: Standout players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Caleb Williams will make the top few picks very valuable in superflex leagues.

• Lost value in the early-mid first round: With Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers and Jonathon Brooks landing in less-than-ideal situations, it’s debatable who should be picked with middle first-round picks, making them less valuable for trades.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the completion of the 2024 NFL Draft, dynasty fantasy football season is in full swing. The NFL draft made things very interesting because the best wide receivers landed in some questionable spots while some great teams selected wide receivers later. A lot of teams who needed running backs didn’t prioritize them while a lot of teams with excellent starters took some of the best rookies to be backups.

The top players in each system are set to 100 with every other player scaled down from there similar to previous seasons. The calculation for the chart has changed from past years to give more value to the top players, making it much more realistic to how players are valued in dynasty league.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 28

2024 Draft Picks

Pick 1QB Value Superflex Value
1.01 71 55
1.02 51 48
1.03 34 47
1.04 31 44
1.05 31 31
1.06 30 28
1.07 30 27
1.08 28 26
1.09 28 26
1.10 28 26
1.11 26 25
1.12 20 24
2.01 19 22
2.02 18 22
2.03 16 19
2.04 16 17
2.05 15 15
2.06 15 14
2.07 14 13
2.08 13 12
2.09 12 12
2.10 11 11
2.11 11 10
2.12 11 10
3.01 10 10
3.02 10 9
3.03 10 9
3.04 10 9
3.05 9 8
3.06 9 8
3.07 9 7
3.08 8 7
3.09 8 7
3.10 8 7
3.11 8 7
3.12 7 6

Quarterback

Player Team 1QB Value Superflex Value
Josh Allen Bills 56 100
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 53 99
Jalen Hurts Eagles 50 98
C.J. Stroud Texans 48 97
Lamar Jackson Ravens 39 87
Joe Burrow Bengals 37 84
Anthony Richardson Colts 36 81
Jordan Love Packers 31 50
Brock Purdy 49ers 29 49
Caleb Williams Bears 28 48
Jayden Daniels Commanders 28 47
Kyler Murray Cardinals 27 46
Justin Herbert Chargers 26 41
Dak Prescott Cowboys 25 40
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 23 37
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 19 32
Jared Goff Lions 17 29
Kirk Cousins Falcons 15 28
Will Levis Titans 15 27
Drake Maye Patriots 15 26
J.J. McCarthy Vikings 14 26
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 13 24
Deshaun Watson Browns 13 24
Daniel Jones Giants 12 23
Bo Nix Broncos 11 22
Bryce Young Panthers 10 20
Matthew Stafford Rams 10 19
Michael Penix Jr. Falcons 10 19
Geno Smith Seahawks 9 17
Derek Carr Saints 7 16

`

Player Team 1QB Value Superflex Value
Bijan Robinson Falcons 80 60
Breece Hall Jets 77 57
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 68 54
Jonathan Taylor Colts 52 45
Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars 47 43
Kyren Williams Rams 45 42
Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 45 41
De'Von Achane Dolphins 42 37
Christian McCaffrey 49ers 41 36
Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 40 35
Rachaad White Buccaneers 39 34
James Cook Bills 38 34
Saquon Barkley Eagles 35 32
Josh Jacobs Packers 33 30
Jonathon Brooks Panthers 31 27
Zamir White Raiders 27 23
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 25 21
D'Andre Swift Bears 24 20
Alvin Kamara Saints 23 20
Derrick Henry Ravens 23 19
Javonte Williams Broncos 22 19
Tyjae Spears Titans 22 18
Joe Mixon Texans 21 18
Jaylen Warren Steelers 21 18
David Montgomery Lions 21 18
Tony Pollard Titans 20 17
Najee Harris Steelers 20 16
Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 20 16
Trey Benson Cardinals 19 15
Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 19 15
Zack Moss Bengals 18 14
Devin Singletary Giants 18 14
Jerome Ford Browns 18 14
Blake Corum Rams 18 14
Chase Brown Bengals 18 14
Aaron Jones Vikings 18 14
Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 17 13
Kendre Miller Saints 17 13
Tyler Allgeier Falcons 17 13
James Conner Cardinals 16 13
Rico Dowdle Cowboys 15 12
MarShawn Lloyd Packers 15 12
Antonio Gibson Patriots 14 12
Chuba Hubbard Panthers 14 11
Nick Chubb Browns 13 11
Bucky Irving Buccaneers 13 11
J.K. Dobbins Chargers 12 10
Ty Chandler Vikings 12 10
Gus Edwards Chargers 12 10
Ray Davis Bills 11 10
Austin Ekeler Commanders 11 10
Khalil Herbert Bears 11 10
Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 11 9
Roschon Johnson Bears 10 9
Jaylen Wright Dolphins 10 9
Keaton Mitchell Ravens 9 8
Raheem Mostert Dolphins 9 8
Elijah Mitchell 49ers 9 8
Alexander Mattison Raiders 9 7
Braelon Allen Jets 8 7
Audric Estime Broncos 8 7
Kimani Vidal Chargers 8 7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 8 7
Miles Sanders Panthers 8 7
Tank Bigsby Jaguars 8 6
Dameon Pierce Texans 8 6

Wide Receiver

Player Team 1QB Value Superflex Value
Justin Jefferson Vikings 100 78
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 95 75
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 92 72
Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 89 69
Garrett Wilson Jets 86 66
Puka Nacua Rams 83 63
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals 71 55
Drake London Falcons 65 53
Chris Olave Saints 62 52
A.J. Brown Eagles 59 51
Malik Nabers Giants 51 44
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 46 42
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 44 39
Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 43 39
Nico Collins Texans 43 38
D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 42 38
DeVonta Smith Eagles 41 36
Zay Flowers Ravens 37 33
George Pickens Steelers 36 33
Tank Dell Texans 35 32
Rome Odunze Bears 34 31
Tee Higgins Bengals 34 31
Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers 34 31
Tyreek Hill Dolphins 33 30
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 33 30
D.J. Moore Bears 32 29
Rashee Rice Chiefs 32 28
Jordan Addison Vikings 30 27
Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars 30 26
Ladd McConkey Chargers 30 25
Xavier Worthy Chiefs 28 24
Keon Coleman Bills 26 22
Christian Kirk Jaguars 25 21
Diontae Johnson Panthers 24 21
Hollywood Brown Chiefs 24 20
Terry McLaurin Commanders 23 20
Davante Adams Raiders 22 19
Calvin Ridley Titans 22 19
Christian Watson Packers 22 18
Chris Godwin Buccaneers 21 18
Stefon Diggs Texans 21 17
Cooper Kupp Rams 20 17
Jameson Williams Lions 20 17
Ricky Pearsall 49ers 20 17
Mike Evans Buccaneers 20 16
Jayden Reed Packers 19 16
Courtland Sutton Broncos 19 16
Amari Cooper Browns 19 15
Jakobi Meyers Raiders 17 13
Rashid Shaheed Saints 17 13
Xavier Legette Panthers 16 13
Jerry Jeudy Browns 16 13
Romeo Doubs Packers 16 13
Gabe Davis Jaguars 16 12
Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots 16 12
Josh Downs Colts 15 12
Khalil Shakir Bills 15 12
Joshua Palmer Chargers 14 12
Dontayvion Wicks Packers 14 12
DeMario Douglas Patriots 14 11
Jahan Dotson Commanders 14 11
Curtis Samuel Bills 13 11
Mike Williams Jets 13 11
Darnell Mooney Falcons 13 11
Michael Wilson Cardinals 12 11
Adonai Mitchell Colts 12 10
Quentin Johnston Chargers 12 10
Jermaine Burton Bengals 11 10
Keenan Allen Bears 11 10
Tyler Lockett Seahawks 11 9
Wan'Dale Robinson Giants 11 9
DeAndre Hopkins Titans 11 9
Malachi Corley Jets 10 9
Roman Wilson Steelers 10 9
Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos 10 9
Rashod Bateman Ravens 10 8
Elijah Moore Browns 9 8
Troy Franklin Broncos 9 8
Luke McCaffrey Commanders 9 7
Brandin Cooks Cowboys 8 7
Jalin Hyatt Giants 8 7
Javon Baker Patriots 8 7
Demarcus Robinson Rams 7 6

Tight End

Player Team 1QB Value Superflex Value
Sam LaPorta Lions 74 56
Trey McBride Cardinals 49 43
Dalton Kincaid Bills 44 40
Kyle Pitts Falcons 40 35
Mark Andrews Ravens 38 33
T.J. Hockenson Vikings 32 29
Brock Bowers Raiders 31 28
Jake Ferguson Cowboys 29 25
George Kittle 49ers 29 25
Evan Engram Jaguars 27 23
Travis Kelce Chiefs 26 22
David Njoku Browns 23 20
Dallas Goedert Eagles 19 15
Pat Freiermuth Steelers 18 14
Cole Kmet Bears 17 14
Dalton Schultz Texans 16 12
Luke Musgrave Packers 10 8
Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 9 8
Ben Sinnott Commanders 9 8
Cade Otton Buccaneers 9 8
Hunter Henry Patriots 8 7
