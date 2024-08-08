All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery

2RY72WG Detroit Lions' David Montgomery runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By Nathan Jahnke
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery is a touchdown machine: Montgomery scored 13 rushing touchdowns last season, tied for third-most among running backs.

• The Detroit Lions offensive line only helps: Montgomery converted 27.4% of his carries into either a first down or touchdown last season, third-best among backs with at least 150 carries.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

Player Performance

Montgomery was drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft and has spent his five years as a primary runner. He’s run between 200 and 250 times each season, producing between 800 and 1,100 rushing yards.

Montgomery has been more of a consistent runner than a home-run hitter, and his performance improved after moving to the Detroit Lions last season. While his offensive lines with the Chicago Bears were inconsistent, Detroit's strong offensive line helped him shine in 2023.

Montgomery doesn't particularly stand out among other running backs. He averages only 6.6 yards per carry on perfectly blocked plays because he doesn’t break many long gains. His real-life value lies in his above-average conversion rate, which isn’t as beneficial for fantasy outside his touchdown total. Last season, he scored 13 rushing touchdowns.

Montgomery was an every-down back in Chicago, but with Detroit, he became more of an early-down back. Both his cumulative and rate stats as a receiver declined. He remained a fantasy starter due to his rushing touchdowns, but he didn’t have as many great games without the receptions.

