Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon

• Joe Mixon is in a familiar situation: Mixon joined the Houston Texans this offseason and can expect to have a similar role in a high-powered offense.

• The offensive line could hold him back: Mixon has consistently played behind a below-average offensive line, and that could continue in 2024.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.