Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Nathan Jahnke's running back tiers

Here are my top 100 running back rankings for 2024 fantasy football redraft leagues. The full rankings can be found immediately below, with details about each tier available at the bottom of the table.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

Tier 1

Christian McCaffrey is in a tier of his own and has consistently finished among the top six at the position in fantasy points per game. He was on another level last season, scoring over 100 more PPR points than any other running back.

Tier 2

This tier is for other running backs who should be considered in the first round. Breece Hall finished as the overall RB2 last season, while second-year pro Bijan Robinson entered his rookie year as the best running back prospect in recent memory. Robinson finished as the RB9 last season but is expected to take a step forward now that he has Zac Robinson as his new offensive coordinator.

Tier 3

The four players in this tier include two running backs who once finished as the overall RB1. Neither has enjoyed as much success in recent seasons, but there is reason to believe they’ll bounce back this year.

This tier also contains Kyren Williams, the only running back not named Christian McCaffrey who averaged over 20 points per game last year. However, The Rams drafted Blake Corum which dropped Williams down a tier.

Jahmyr Gibbs rounds out the tier after finishing eighth in PPR points per game as a rookie. He should improve in Year 2, but he still has to compete with David Montgomery for snaps.

Tier 4

We should expect these running backs to lead their teams in the running game, but they have something working against them. Some are on the older side, some will face competition from younger running backs who could cut into their playing time and others play in offenses that limit their ceiling.

Tier 5

The fifth tier is mostly for running backs who typically play only in rushing situations, which will limit their upside. Some are relatively old for the position, and others face more competition than those in the first four tiers.

Tier 6

Most of the two-back committees are in this tier, and most players in this tier have a teammate who is also in this tier.

Tier 7

Tier 7 combines the best handcuff running backs in the league and young running backs who are second on the depth chart but are expected to contend for playing time. Anyone attempting a 0-RB strategy will want several running backs from this tier.

Tier 8

Most of the other clear handcuffs fall in this tier. The most likely way anyone in this tier has any fantasy value this season is if the starter on that team gets injured.

Tier 9

This tier mainly contains players who are either third on the depth chart or clear receiving backs. The receiving backs won’t be fantasy starters on most teams, but in leagues where you can start four or more running backs, they will likely have more value than some backs in the above tier.

Tier 10

The rest of the running backs are either younger running backs further down on their depth charts who would need to work their way up or veterans who are established on their teams and could get significant playing time in the event of an injury to a teammate.