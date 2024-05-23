Fantasy Football: Dynasty IDP trade value chart

• How to value IDPs relative to offensive players in dynasty: Want to see what Micah Parsons‘ trade value is relative to rookie picks or offensive players?

• The defensive line offers the most valuable players: Due to reliance on talent combined with long-term sustainability, the elite players along the defensive line will always be worth more.

Be sure to compare with PFF’s offensive trade value chart: Nathan Jahnke's offensive trade values can be found here.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

One of the more difficult aspects of playing in an IDP dynasty fantasy football league is assessing the value of the defensive players among the offensive fantasy options. This fantasy trade value chart is designed to offer guidance on where these players could be valued in dynasty leagues that include a full complement of IDPs. Trade values for the offensive players can be found here.

Values are aimed at these preferred settings for IDP dynasty leagues:

Preferred scoring for 2024 dynasty IDP fantasy football leagues

Position Solo Tackles Assists Sacks Tackles for Loss QB Hits Pass Breakups ED/DT 2.5 1.25 4 1 2 2 LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 1 2 CB/S 2 1 4 1 1 2

Starting lineup requirements

Position Minimum starters Maximum starters Quarterback 1 2 (in SF only) Running back 2 4 Wide receiver 3 5 Tight end 1 3 Total offensive starters 10 Edge defender 2 2 Defensive tackle 1 2 Linebacker 3 4 Cornerback 1 2 Safety 1 2 Total defensive starters 10

• This IDP trade value chart borrows from Nathan Jahnke’s dynasty trade value chart for offensive players, found here, and utilizes the updated IDP dynasty rankings, found here.

• There are some tweaks to rookie draft pick values from Nathan’s trade value chart to incorporate IDPs. Offensive values in that chart can also be increased slightly when including IDPs and more roster spots.

• Factoring in league scoring, roster requirements, contracts, and team needs will potentially increase or decrease these standalone value scores.

• This list assumes true position for IDP positional designations (DT, EDGE, LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).

• When stacking just IDPs in a trade, they become slightly less valuable, so it’s important to keep in mind that offering only defensive players for high-end offensive players isn’t always going to equate to an exact value, as roster spots become more valuable.

Nathan Jahnke’s dynasty trade values for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends can be found here.