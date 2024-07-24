Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams

• Sean Payton’s running backs have great value: Payton’s running backs have consistently finished among the top-16 fantasy running backs even if they are in a three-man committee.

• Javonte Williams‘ recovery will determine everything: Williams wasn’t the same player after tearing his ACL and LCL. It’s possible he is fully recovered two years removed from the injury, but it’s also possible he’s never the same.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.