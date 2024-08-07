Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Cincinnati Bengals RB Zack Moss

• Zack Moss has top-12 potential: Joe Mixon has consistently finished as a top-12 fantasy running back without elite talent, so there is a chance Moss can do the same thing.

• Chase Brown will make life difficult for Moss: The two are fighting for the starting job, and there could be no clear winner throughout the season.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.