Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Half-PPR top 400

• Bijan Robinson in the top five: The Atlanta Falcons sophomore running back should benefit from a change in offensive coordinators.

• Two Los Angeles Rams’ in the top 12: Both Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are worth first-round picks in half-PPR formats.

Here are my top-400 rankings in Half-PPR, single quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in any other format, check out our draft rankings page where you can filter by rankings and position. If you prefer article form, you can find PPR, Superflex, Dynasty and Dynasty Superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 8st