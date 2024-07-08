All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Half-PPR top 400

2RHRYTH Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Nathan Jahnke

Bijan Robinson in the top five: The Atlanta Falcons sophomore running back should benefit from a change in offensive coordinators.

Two Los Angeles Rams’ in the top 12: Both Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are worth first-round picks in half-PPR formats.

Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top-400 rankings in Half-PPR, single quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in any other format, check out our draft rankings page where you can filter by rankings and position. If you prefer article form, you can find PPR, Superflex, Dynasty and Dynasty Superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 8st
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1
4 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1
5 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1
6 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 1
7 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1
8 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 1
9 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 2
10 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB4 2
11 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB5 2
12 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2
13 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
14 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB6 2
15 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB7 2
16 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2
17 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB8 2
18 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
19 WR Chris Olave Saints WR10 2
20 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB9 2
21 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 2
22 WR Drake London Falcons WR11 2
23 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB10 2
24 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR12 2
25 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR13 2
26 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
27 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR14 3
28 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3
29 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB11 3
30 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 3
31 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
32 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR17 3
33 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB12 3
34 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 3
35 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB13 3
36 WR Nico Collins Texans WR18 3
37 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 3
38 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR19 3
39 RB James Cook Bills RB14 3
40 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR20 4
41 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE3 4
42 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR21 4
43 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22 4
44 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB15 4
45 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR23 4
46 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB16 4
47 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE4 4
48 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
49 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 4
50 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR24 4
51 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 4
52 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR25 4
53 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE7 4
54 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB17 4
55 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB6 4
56 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR26 4
57 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB18 4
58 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR27 4
59 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB19 4
60 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 4
61 WR George Pickens Steelers WR29 4
62 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB7 4
63 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE8 4
64 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB8 4
65 RB David Montgomery Lions RB20 5
66 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR30 5
67 RB Zamir White Raiders RB21 5
68 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31 5
69 RB James Conner Cardinals RB22 5
70 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR32 5
71 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR33 5
72 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB23 5
73 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB24 5
74 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 5
75 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 5
76 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR35 5
77 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR36 5
78 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB26 6
79 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR37 6
80 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR38 6
81 TE David Njoku Browns TE9 6
82 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB27 6
83 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 6
84 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE10 6
85 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR39 6
86 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB28 6
87 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
88 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR40 6
89 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR41 6
90 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11 6
91 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR42 6
92 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB29 6
93 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR43 6
94 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR44 6
95 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 6
96 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 6
97 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB31 6
98 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR46 6
99 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB32 6
100 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE11 6
101 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 6
102 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB33 7
103 WR Christian Watson Packers WR47 7
104 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB34 7
105 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
106 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB35 7
107 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR48 7
108 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB36 7
109 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB14 7
110 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB15 7
111 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB37 7
112 WR Mike Williams Jets WR49 7
113 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
114 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR50 7
115 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB38 7
116 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7
117 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB16 7
118 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR51 7
119 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 7
120 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR52 7
121 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR53 7
122 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 7
123 RB Blake Corum Rams RB41 7
124 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB42 7
125 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB17 7
126 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB43 7
127 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB44 7
128 QB Jared Goff Lions QB18 7
129 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR54 7
130 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 7
131 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR55 7
132 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB45 7
133 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR56 7
134 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB46 8
135 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR57 8
136 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB47 8
137 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
138 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
139 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
140 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB19 8
141 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR58 8
142 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB49 8
143 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB20 8
144 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR59 8
145 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR60 8
146 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR61 8
147 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR62 8
148 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB50 8
149 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR63 8
150 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR64 8
151 WR Josh Downs Colts WR65 8
152 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB51 8
153 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR66 8
154 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB52 8
155 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR67 8
156 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB21 8
157 RB Ray Davis Bills RB53 8
158 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB22 8
159 QB Will Levis Titans QB23 8
160 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB54 8
161 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 8
162 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB24 8
163 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR68 8
164 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR69 9
165 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR70 9
166 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
167 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB25 9
168 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB26 9
169 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR71 9
170 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB55 9
171 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR72 9
172 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF3 9
173 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR73 9
174 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR74 9
175 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF4 9
176 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB56 9
177 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR75 9
178 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
179 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB57 9
180 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
181 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
182 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB58 9
183 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR77 9
184 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
185 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB27 9
186 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR78 9
187 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
188 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB59 9
189 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE17 9
190 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE18 9
191 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR79 9
192 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB28 9
193 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB60 9
194 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB29 9
195 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR80 9
196 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB61 9
197 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR81 9
198 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
199 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
200 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB62 9
201 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF8 9
202 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
203 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF9 9
204 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
205 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
206 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
207 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
208 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB65 9
209 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE20 9
210 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB66 9
211 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 9
212 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
213 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR82 9
214 K Jake Elliott Eagles K5 9
215 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB67 9
216 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR83 9
217 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR84 9
218 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 9
219 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K6 10
220 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
221 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
222 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB31 10
223 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
224 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
225 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR86 10
226 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR87 10
227 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR88 10
228 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K11 10
229 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR89 10
230 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF12 10
231 K Cairo Santos Bears K12 10
232 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K13 10
233 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF13 10
234 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE21 10
235 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE22 10
236 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF14 10
237 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE23 10
238 K Matt Gay Colts K14 10
239 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
240 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 10
241 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF15 10
242 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF16 10
243 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB68 10
244 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF17 10
245 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB69 10
246 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE26 10
247 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR90 10
248 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB70 10
249 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR91 10
250 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE27 10
251 K Michael Badgley Lions K15 10
252 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
253 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE28 10
254 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE29 10
255 K Jason Myers Seahawks K16 10
256 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB71 10
257 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE30 10
258 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE31 10
259 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR93 10
260 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB72 10
261 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF18 10
262 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR94 10
263 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR95 10
264 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR96 10
265 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE32 10
266 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR97 10
267 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB73 10
268 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB32 10
269 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE33 10
270 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR98 10
271 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K17 10
272 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE34 10
273 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR99 10
274 WR Noah Brown Texans WR100 10
275 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR101 10
276 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB33 10
277 RB Evan Hull Colts RB74 10
278 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE35 10
279 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
280 K Blake Grupe Saints K18 10
281 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
282 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE36 10
283 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB77 10
284 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR102 10
285 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR103 10
286 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR104 10
287 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB78 10
288 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE37 10
289 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR105 10
290 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR106 10
291 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR107 10
292 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF19 10
293 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB79 10
294 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB80 10
295 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR108 10
296 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR109 10
297 K Joshua Karty Rams K19 10
298 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
299 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE38 10
300 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB82 10
301 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR110 10
302 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB34 10
303 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE39 10
304 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR111 10
305 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB83 10
306 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE40 10
307 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF20 10
308 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB84 10
309 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR112 10
310 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB85 10
311 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB86 10
312 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE41 10
313 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR113 10
314 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE42 10
315 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K20 10
316 WR Bo Melton Packers WR114 10
317 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF21 10
318 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR115 10
319 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF22 10
320 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB35 10
321 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB87 10
322 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE43 10
323 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
324 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF23 10
325 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
326 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR116 10
327 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
328 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K21 10
329 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB88 10
330 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR117 10
331 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB36 10
332 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB89 10
333 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR118 10
334 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR119 10
335 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB90 10
336 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR120 10
337 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE46 10
338 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR121 10
339 K Chris Boswell Steelers K22 10
340 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB91 10
341 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR122 10
342 K Matt Prater Cardinals K23 10
343 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
344 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF26 10
345 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
346 WR Bub Means Saints WR123 10
347 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR124 10
348 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE48 10
349 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 10
350 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB92 10
351 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB38 10
352 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR125 10
353 K Wil Lutz Broncos K24 10
354 K Cam Little Jaguars K25 10
355 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
356 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR126 10
357 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR127 10
358 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR128 10
359 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
360 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
361 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB40 10
362 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K26 10
363 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
364 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
365 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB93 10
366 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB41 10
367 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB42 10
368 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR129 10
369 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
370 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
371 K Nick Folk Titans K27 10
372 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE53 10
373 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR130 10
374 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
375 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE54 10
376 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE55 10
377 TE Cade Stover Texans TE56 10
378 K Greg Joseph Packers K28 10
379 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
380 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB95 10
381 WR Braxton Berrios Dolphins WR131 10
382 TE Johnny Mundt Vikings TE57 10
383 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
384 K Will Reichard Vikings K29 10
385 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB96 10
386 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
387 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR132 10
388 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR133 10
389 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB43 10
390 K Graham Gano Giants K30 10
391 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K31 10
392 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE58 10
393 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR134 10
394 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB44 10
395 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR135 10
396 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
397 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB45 10
398 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB97 10
399 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
400 TE Jared Wiley Chiefs TE59 10
