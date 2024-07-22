Fantasy football sleepers for 2024: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

These fantasy football sleepers have an average draft position below No. 120 by consensus boards but are ranked considerably higher by PFF's lead fantasy analyst, Nathan Jahnke.

For better filtering of PFF's fantasy football rankings along with auction values, check out PFF's draft rankings page.

• Will Levis stands out because of his ADP and situation: Levis is one of the few young quarterbacks who is assured a Week 1 starting job and falls outside the top 120 in ADP.

• A former top-10 fantasy quarterback returns: Daniel Jones missed much of the 2024 season due to injury, but he was a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2022 and has a better group of wide receivers to throw to this season.

• Chuba Hubbard could remain the Carolina Panthers‘ starter: Rookie Jonathon Brooks could be eased in as he works his way back from a torn ACL, allowing Hubbard to shine.

• Bucky Irving has the best landing spot among rookies: Of all the running backs picked in the first four rounds, Irving landed with a team that needs running back help.

• Curtis Samuel is more than a slot receiver: Samuel should have an expanded role with the Buffalo Bills, compared to recent seasons, along with the best quarterback play of his career.

• Brandin Cooks remains in a great offense: It took some time for Cooks to settle into the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense, but he was back to being a consistent fantasy starter late in the 2023 season.

• Chigoziem Okonkwo is too talented to forget: The Tennessee Titans tight end has the most potential for greatness among the players at his position available late in drafts.

• Zach Ertz might have one more great season left in him: The new Washington Commanders tight end has been a consistent fantasy starter for most of his career, including when previously paired with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.