Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

• Tyreek Hill couldn’t be stopped: Hill produced unprecedented efficiency numbers, including a record-breaking 3.82 yards per route run.

• The Miami Dolphins slow him down: The Dolphins rotate wide receivers more frequently than most teams, so Hill runs significantly fewer routes than other elite wide receivers.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The PFF player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible. The profiles use the best data points at PFF’s disposal to examine how well the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

Player Performance

Hill just had one of the best wide receiver seasons in league history, especially considering the number of routes he ran. His per-route statistics were exceptional, and his per-game stats were historically great.

He's among the league's best in various situations. He has been the NFL's most efficient receiver against zone coverage and single coverage. He has been the most efficient receiver when he's not pressed at the line of scrimmage, when he generates a step or more of separation from the defender and when he lines up wide. Even in other situations, he's still above the 90th percentile.

The only concern about his performance in 2024 is his age; at 30, he's past the prime for most wide receivers. His game relies on speed, and he will eventually slow down. While he hasn't shown any signs of decline yet, it's possible it could happen this year.

Despite the presence of several great wide receivers in the NFL, a strong case can be made for Hill to be the overall WR1 based on his play quality alone.

Competition for Touches