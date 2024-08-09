All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP defensive line tiers 2.0

2T0YCN1 Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler celebrate a stop for a loss during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

By Jonathon Macri

• The volume and pass rush kings lead the way: Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt continue to be the very best bets to make in IDP this season.

• New names make their case for the crown: Aidan Hutchinson, Will Anderson and Jermaine Johnson (among others) ascend the ranks as they enter their primes and come off of encouraging seasons.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: The elite eight

Rank Position Player Team
1 ED1 Maxx Crosby Raiders
2 ED2 T.J. Watt Steelers
3 ED3 Aidan Hutchinson Lions
4 ED4 Micah Parsons Cowboys
5 ED5 Nick Bosa 49ers
6 ED6 Myles Garrett Browns
7 ED7 Josh Allen Jaguars
8 ED8 Danielle Hunter Texans

The top choices heading into this year all easily cleared double-digit points per game in 2023 thanks to high-end pass rushing and/or strong tackle production. When it comes to locked-in weekly starters along the defensive line, these are the clear top choices to not leave starting lineups. All eight players ranked in the top 10 in expected sacks in 2023 as well, which is the most stable predictive metric for future sacks. 

Both Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt have been among the most productive players at their position for several years running. They each have the big-play upside to go along with workhorse playing time that allows for strong tackle floors. IDP managers can’t go wrong with either as their top choice on the board.

Aidan Hutchinson led the position in expected sacks last season (15.9) thanks to a combination of high-end playing time and elite pass-rush metrics. Hutchinson posted a 91.2 pass-rush grade, a 21.3% win rate and 101 total pressures in 2023, which all ranked top-five at his position. With Hutchinson coming away with only 11.5 sacks on the year — 4.4 below expected — IDP managers should expect him to come through this season with his best year yet. 

The usual top choices — Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett — continue to be among the best picks in IDP because they provide elite pass-rush upside along with a track record of high-end consistency as perennial Defensive Player-of-the-Year candidates. Parsons gets the slight edge here as the best tackler of the three.

Josh Allen and Danielle Hunter also provide the best combination of pass-rush metrics, playing time and tackling ability remaining to fit inside this top tier. While there are other top performers in these categories from last season, they are projected for a bit of regression this coming season. Allen and Hunter don't have the same concerns because they should continue to play a high majority of snaps while producing comfortable EDGE1 numbers for the year. 

Tier 2: Expected high-end production

Rank Position Player Team
9 ED9 Will Anderson Jr. Texans
10 ED10 Alex Highsmith Steelers
11 DT1 Quinnen Williams Jets
12 ED11 DeForest Buckner Colts
13 ED12 Harold Landry III Titans
14 ED13 Montez Sweat Bears
15 ED14 Jermaine Johnson Jets
16 ED15 Rashan Gary Packers
17 ED16 Brian Burns Giants
18 ED17 Khalil Mack Chargers

There are plenty of high-end producers along the defensive line still remaining in this second tier thanks to strong tackle production combined with a big-play upside. 

Will Anderson Jr. and Jermaine Johnson are young up-and-coming edge rushers who delivered at least seven sacks and 40 tackles. Last season was the first year of starting NFL snaps for both players and considering their strong showings, they should be able to build on that this coming season as former first-round picks who will be given a heavy workload once again.

Alex Highsmith is going to be one of the most underappreciated players in drafts this offseason after a relatively quiet year compared to his 2022 season where he posted 14.5 sacks. Highsmith’s seven sacks let IDP managers down in 2023, but there’s plenty of reason for optimism after he delivered a career year in terms of his pass-rush metrics, which includes ranking top-12 in pass-rush grade (86.2) and expected sacks (11.3). Averaging over 80% of the defensive snaps on a weekly basis also gives him one of the better tackle floors at the position and a great bet to bounce back in 2024.

Quinnen Williams is the first defensive tackle to target this season and for good reason. Much like the previously mentioned Highsmith, Williams is coming off a quieter year relative to the expectations he set in 2022, as he finished with just 5.5 sacks instead of getting back close to the 12 that he recorded two seasons ago. I will keep hammering home this point for IDP managers who still want to use previous years' sacks as a measuring stick for the coming season, but this is not the way to evaluate defensive linemen and correlates poorly year-to-year. Instead, focusing on expected sacks and pass rush metrics — of which, Williams had a career year in 2023 — we can project at least a regression to his mean. This gives him the best combination of pass rush and tackle upside at his position. 

Khalil Mack and DeForest Buckner are also among the best overall producers at their positions, even if they’re now in their 30s. Mack is coming off a year where he was a top-five IDP at his position and posted his best pass rush metrics since 2020, however, there is at least some expectation for a natural drop-off as he enters Year 11 of his NFL career.

Tier 3: Established production and rising stars

Rank Position Player Team
19 ED18 Boye Mafe Seahawks
20 ED19 Josh Sweat Eagles
21 ED20 Matthew Judon Patriots
22 DT2 Jeffery Simmons Titans
23 DT3 Derrick Brown Panthers
24 DT4 Christian Wilkins Raiders
25 DT5 Justin Madubuike Ravens
26 DT6 Chris Jones Chiefs
27 ED21 George Karlaftis Chiefs
28 ED22 Trey Hendrickson Bengals
29 ED23 Haason Reddick Jets
30 ED24 Byron Young Rams
31 ED25 Jonathan Greenard Vikings
32 ED26 Greg Rousseau Bills
33 ED27 Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants
34 ED28 Laiatu Latu Colts
35 ED29 Jared Verse Rams

A handful of interior defensive linemen start to mix into a larger Tier 3 as their combination of sack and tackle projections begin to align with the edges in this range. 

Jeffery Simmons and Justin Madubuike were among the best IDP scorers in points per game in this entire tier last season, and they should still be among the first defensive tackles drafted in 2024. For Madubuike, specifically, it’s worth noting that he was among the top expected regression candidates for this coming season after totaling 13 sacks – leading his position. This is an incredibly difficult number to replicate in back-to-back seasons, so expectations need to be tempered with that baked into his 2024 ranking.

Haason Reddick and Trey Hendrickson are both some of the best pass-rushers at their position, giving them the big-play upside to target relatively early in IDP drafts, however, they’re also poor tacklers, which lowers their weekly floors should they not deliver in the sack column. The same can be said for Chris Jones and Kayvon Thibodeaux in this tier, who were both among the worst at their position in tackles versus expected, ranking in the bottom first percentile in that regard in 2023.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a young, exciting player with excellent draft capital who actually had a productive season last year with 11.5 sacks. However, there is reason to caution drafting him too highly right now because his underlying pass rush metrics were among the worst at his position. Thibodeaux’s pass-rush volume should help keep him while also potentially improving his pass-rush metrics, but as laid out in the tweet below, there hasn’t been a single player over the past decade who posted double-digit sacks with a sub-65.0 pass-rush grade and was able to hit double-digit sacks again the following season.

We also get our first rookies in this tier, as both Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse project as the most NFL-ready prospects for their positions in this year’s class. Both players are expected to get strong playing time right out of the gate. Should their pass-rushing prowess and production translate to the NFL, they’ll be weekly starter candidates for IDP in Year 1.

Tier 4: Best of the depth options

Rank Position Player Team
36 ED30 Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks
37 ED31 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings
38 ED32 Jonathon Cooper Broncos
39 ED33 Joey Bosa Chargers
40 ED34 Dorance Armstrong Commanders
41 ED35 Malcolm Koonce Raiders
42 DT7 Ed Oliver Bills
43 DT8 Javon Hargrave 49ers
44 DT9 Dexter Lawrence Giants
45 DT10 Jonathan Allen Commanders
46 ED36 Bryce Huff Eagles
47 ED37 Sam Hubbard Bengals
48 DT11 Cameron Heyward Steelers
49 DT12 Zach Allen Broncos
50 DT13 Jalen Carter Eagles
51 DT14 Byron Murphy II Seahawks
52 DT15 Christian Barmore Patriots
53 DT16 Harrison Phillips Vikings
54 DT17 Daron Payne Commanders
55 DT18 Kobie Turner Rams
56 ED38 Carl Granderson Saints
57 ED39 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers
58 ED40 Jaelan Phillips Dolphins
59 ED41 Preston Smith Packers
60 ED42 DeMarcus Lawrence DAL

The tiers start to get bigger here as potential outcomes begin to vary a bit more wildly for the players in this range. 

Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathon Cooper lead the way in this tier as quietly productive edge rushers who should once again play significant snaps in 2024. Van Ginkel had a first-round edge added to his rotation this offseason, but he was also one of the best pass-rushers in the league last season while Dallas Turner comes out of college as a slightly less-polished pass-rusher, which should keep Van Ginkel in line for starting snaps. The Denver Broncos also don’t have much of a choice but to allow Cooper to stay on the field as one of their starters this season after performing well in that role in 2023.

Joey Bosa’s history of injury and missing time is the only reason he’s in this fourth tier instead of the top two, as he just hasn’t been able to stay on the field in recent years enough to give IDP managers any sort of confidence in making him a top-two starting option. He’s played just 14 regular season games over the past two years, though when he’s on the field, he’s among the best pass-rushers at the position, making him a potential lottery ticket to bet on in this range. 

Christian Barmore was previously ranked as a top-10 interior defensive lineman for these IDP rankings, but unfortunately, a medical scare is keeping him off the field indefinitely, which leaves a lot of question marks about when he’ll be healthy enough to play in 2024. Barmore is one of the top players at his position, both for the NFL and IDP, which keeps him from falling too far. We don’t know for sure when he’ll be back, but there’s now a significant risk involved if he misses substantial time.

Jaelan Phillips is also coming off a year plagued by injury that finished with him tearing his Achilles. Phillips was one of the best point-per-game producers in IDP last season, but with significant question marks about his health and how much he’ll play this season, he naturally falls down the board quite a bit. There is always the off chance that he recovers quickly and looks great this season, but it’s not a high-probability outcome, unfortunately, and he will hopefully rank much higher in 2025 when he gets back to full health.

Tier 5: Sleepers and the old veterans

Rank Position Player Team
61 ED43 Dallas Turner Vikings
62 ED44 Chop Robinson Dolphins
63 ED45 Za'Darius Smith Browns
64 ED46 Jadeveon Clowney Panthers
65 ED47 Baron Browning Broncos
66 ED48 Travon Walker Jaguars
67 ED49 Odafe Oweh Ravens
68 ED50 Marcus Davenport Lions
69 ED51 Chase Young Saints
70 DT19 Zach Sieler Dolphins
71 DT20 David Onyemata Falcons
72 ED52 Yaya Diaby Buccaneers
73 ED53 Kyle Van Noy Ravens
74 DT21 Leonard Williams Seahawks
75 ED54 Kwity Paye Colts
76 ED55 D.J. Wonnum Panthers
77 ED56 Cameron Jordan Saints
78 ED57 Mike Danna Chiefs
79 ED58 Leonard Floyd 49ers
80 ED59 Anfernee Jennings Patriots
81 DT22 Kenny Clark Packers
82 DT23 Calijah Kancey Buccaneers
83 DT24 Grover Stewart Colts
84 DT25 Grady Jarrett Falcons

This group will likely be on the fringes of producing double-digit points per game in 2024 with their more likely outcome on the other side of that range. This tier is a mix of good NFL players who are either near the ends of their careers, are coming off productive years with expected regression for 2024 or are young players who need to show more to be trusted higher than this.

For those near the end of their NFL careers, Cameron Jordan, Kyle Van Noy, Leonard Floyd and Grady Jarrett are all well into their 30s heading into this season. They should still see enough snaps to remain IDP relevant, but it’s fine to temper the limit of their ceilings as they move past their prime.

Zach Sieler, D.J. Wonnum and Kwity Paye were all among the top over-achievers last season, outperforming their expected sack totals within the top 90th percentile at their position. Without the strong pass rush metrics to encourage a repeat of that, they should all be penciled in as regression candidates in 2024, lowering their value.

Dallas Turner, Chop Robinson, Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey and even Baron Browning are still in that young “prove it” period of their careers. Diaby and Kancey were both productive for Tampa Bay in their rookie seasons but with below-average pass-rush metrics, there are at least question marks about the sustainability of that production, even as they have a chance to improve in Year 2. Browning missed time last season and is new to the edge position in the NFL, but did at least show some solid pass rush metrics, which could allow for a breakout season should he stay healthy. Turner and Robinson are top rookie prospects heading into 2024 but with expected limited playing time, their overall weekly ceiling and floor should be on the lower side until they’re fully unleashed in their defenses.

Tier 6: Remaining depth pieces

Rank Position Player Team
85 ED60 Michael Hoecht Rams
86 ED61 DeMarcus Walker Bears
87 ED62 John Franklin-Myers Broncos
88 ED63 Maliek Collins 49ers
89 DT26 Jarran Reed Seahawks
90 DT27 Arik Armstead Jaguars
91 ED64 Josh Uche Patriots
92 ED65 Von Miller Bills
93 ED66 Arden Key Titans
94 DT28 Bradley Chubb Dolphins
95 ED67 Zaven Collins Cardinals
96 ED68 Nick Herbig Steelers
97 ED69 Dennis Gardeck Cardinals
98 ED70 Charles Omenihu Chiefs
99 ED71 Nik Bonitto Broncos
100 DT29 Sheldon Rankins Bengals
101 DT30 Vita Vea Buccaneers
102 DT31 B.J. Hill Bengals
103 DT32 Alim McNeill Lions
104 ED72 Devonte Wyatt Packers
105 DT33 Justin Jones Cardinals
106 ED73 Dayo Odeyingbo Colts
107 DT34 Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys
108 ED74 Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns
109 ED75 Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots
110 DT35 DJ Reader Lions
111 DT36 Braden Fiske Rams
112 DT37 Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks
113 ED76 Lukas Van Ness Packers
114 ED77 Brandon Graham Eagles
115 ED78 A.J. Epenesa Bills
116 ED79 Tyree Wilson Raiders
117 ED80 Yetur Gross-Matos 49ers
118 ED81 Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys
119 DT38 John Jenkins Raiders
120 ED82 Denico Autry Texans

The last tier consists of fine depth pieces to fill out rosters in deeper leagues. Bradley Chubb would be much higher on this list if not for a torn ACL late last year that is likely to cause him to miss the start of this season. Chubb had the best year of his NFL career in 2023, delivering an 84.9 pass-rush grade (13th) and 16.1 points per game (seventh). With expected missed time combined with a ramp-up period coming off the ACL tear, he shouldn’t be drafted too highly this season.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.