Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Kicker tiers

• Justin Tucker has been consistently great: Tucker has been a top-three kicker in each of the last three seasons.

• Only three kickers in the top tier: Besides Tucker, there are only two kickers in consistently elite offenses who play in optimal weather and are assured of the starting job.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Here are my top 32 kicker rankings for 2024 fantasy football redraft leagues. The full rankings can be found immediately below, with details about each tier available at the bottom of the table.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tier 1

Three kickers stand out from the rest.

Brandon Aubrey was by far the NFL's best kicker last year, partly thanks to 10 field goals of 50 or more yards, though that number is likely to regress this year. Aubrey was also tied with Justin Tucker for the third-most extra points scored.

Tucker finished second in fantasy points, and his consistency from one year to the next keeps him in the top tier. He made only one kick of 50-plus yards last season, but the chances are that he will make more of them this year.

The other kicker joining the tier is San Francisco's Jake Moody, who led the league in extra points (61) while kicking only 25 field goals, the fourth-fewest in the league. Over the last five years, the 49ers have been right at the league average in field goal attempts, so Moody should have more attempts this year.

These players should get picked near the end of your fantasy draft.

Tier 2

This tier includes the starting kickers for other top offenses in the league. The number of kicks a kicker will make is more important than their accuracy, so the team they play for is more crucial than the kicker's skill. A few kickers might join this tier once they secure the starting job. Since there will likely be more than 12 kickers in the top two tiers combined, it’s usually better to wait and add a kicker right before the season starts rather than using a draft pick on one — unless your league requires you to fill your starting lineup.

Tier 3

Kickers who are attached to the next tier of NFL offenses, including Jake Bates. Bates is currently the only kicker on the Lions' roster, but with Michael Badgley on injured reserve, there are reports that the team might bring in competition for Bates. This uncertainty about his starting position moves him from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

Ideally, most of these kickers won't be drafted and will serve as top waiver wire options during bye weeks.

Tier 4

This is a mix of established kickers on some questionable offenses and less proven kickers, including sixth-round rookie Joshua Karty. Many of these kickers could be fantasy starters in the right matchup or top-12 players if their offenses play well this season.

Tier 5

These are the rest of the kickers currently expected to be starters. The one kicker expected to move up is whoever wins the Packers' kicking job between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. They have also recently brought in other kickers for workouts, so it’s possible the winner of this job isn’t currently on the roster.