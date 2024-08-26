All
Fantasy Football: IDP takeaways from preseason Week 3

2XBD2FX Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell catches the football during a drill at the NFL football team's practice in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

By Jonathon Macri

Josey Jewell appears locked in for a bounce-back season: Reuniting with Ejiro Evero in Carolina, Jewell looks set for a full-time role and an increase in production from 2023.

• Many starters were rested in this final week of the preseason: With many teams resting their starters, while others still give hints with usage, we have been able to assemble expected IDP depth charts for Week 1.

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

With all preseason games now officially wrapped, we likely have all the relevant information we’re going to get ahead of Week 1. Not every team played their starters this preseason but for those that did, these are the key takeaways for IDP leagues heading into 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS

  • The Colts played their defensive starters for three drives, which included rookie first-round edge Laiatu Latu.
  • Latu first came in on a third-and-long and immediately made his impact felt by delivering a sack.
  • For now, it appears that Latu will yield snaps to both Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis on early downs, which could limit his production floor despite his long-term potential as the top defensive lineman on the team.
  • Latu only played pass-down snaps in this game, appearing on just one first down through four drives.
  • The Colts starting safeties were Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross. Blackmon got slightly more work in the box than Cross, though both had the opportunity to get work closer to the line of scrimmage.
  • It’s possible that this role is more of a rotation this season as there had been some experimentation during camp with different starters, but Blackmon should still be the best bet to get drafted first.
  • Starting linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed played 100% of their possible 13 defensive snaps.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Indianapolis Colts:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Zaire Franklin
LB2 E.J. Speed
ED1 Kwity Paye
ED2 Tyquan Lewis
DT1 DeForest Buckner
DT2 Grover Stewart
CB1 Jaylon Jones
CB2 JuJu Brents
SCB Kenny Moore II
S1 Julian Blackmon
S2 Nick Cross
  • The Bengals did not play any of their expected defensive starters, which further confirms from preseason Week 1 that Jordan Battle is not going to be one of the starters at safety. This keeps him from being IDP-relevant barring an injury to Vonn Bell or Geno Stone.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Cincinnati Bengals:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Logan Wilson
LB2 Germaine Pratt
ED1 Sam Hubbard
ED2 Trey Hendrickson
DT1 B.J. Hill
DT2 Sheldon Rankins
CB1 Cam Taylor-Britt
CB2 DJ Turner II
SCB Mike Hilton
S1 Geno Stone
S2 Vonn Bell

CHICAGO BEARS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

  • The Bears did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Chicago Bears:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Tremaine Edmunds
LB2 T.J. Edwards
ED1 Montez Sweat
ED2 DeMarcus Walker
DT1 Andrew Billings
DT2 Gervon Dexter Sr.
CB1 Jaylon Johnson
CB2 Tyrique Stevenson
SCB Kyler Gordon
S1 Kevin Byard
S2 Jaquan Brisker
  • The Chiefs did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Kansas City Chiefs:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Nick Bolton
LB2 Drue Tranquill
ED1 George Karlaftis
ED2 Mike Danna
DT1 Chris Jones
DT2 Tershawn Wharton
CB1 Trent McDuffie
CB2 Jaylen Watson
SCB Chamarri Conner
S1 Justin Reid
S2 Bryan Cook

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ ATLANTA FALCONS

  • The Jaguars played a number of their defensive starters for the entire first half.
  • This included their safeties, Andre Cisco, Antonio Johnson, and Darnell Savage.
  • Cisco and Johnson both played full-time typical safety roles while Savage played primarily in the slot (90%), which did not translate to a full-time role (74%).
  • Savage will drop in rankings in favor of second-year fifth-rounder Johnson who looks like he’ll play a full-time role now this season.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Jacksonville Jaguars:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Foyesade Oluokun
LB2 Devin Lloyd
ED1 Josh Hines-Allen
ED2 Travon Walker
DT1 Arik Armstead
DT2 Roy Robertson-Harris
CB1 Tyson Campbell
CB2 Ronald Darby
S1 Andre Cisco
S2 Antonio Johnson
S3 Darnell Savage
  • The Falcons did not play any other of their expected defensive starters.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Atlanta Falcons:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Kaden Elliss
LB2 Troy Andersen/Nate Landman
ED1 Matthew Judon
ED2 Arnold Ebiketie
DT1 Grady Jarrett
DT2 David Onyemata
CB1 A.J. Terrell
CB2 Mike Hughes
SCB Dee Alford
S1 Jessie Bates III
S2 Justin Simmons

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

  • The Dolphins did not play any of their expected defensive starters.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Miami Dolphins:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 David Long Jr.
LB2 Jordyn Brooks
ED1 Jaelan Phillips
ED2 Chop Robinson
DT1 Zach Sieler
DT2 Calais Campbell
CB1 Jalen Ramsey
CB2 Kendall Fuller
SCB Kader Kohou
S1 Jevon Holland
S2 Jordan Poyer
  • The Buccaneers played their starters for one drive in this game, excluding Lavonte David.
  • K.J. Britt played again with the starters in a full-time role. He is set to start the year next to David and should be a great late-round target in deeper IDP leagues.
  • Tykee Smith appears to have locked up the starting nickel corner role for the Bucs, though it’s worth noting that he only played one snap on the first drive – a third down – while Tavierre Thomas played the early downs.
  • Thomas stayed in for the rest of the game, so it doesn’t appear that he’s being treated as a starter right now.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Lavonte David
LB2 K.J. Britt
ED1 Yaya Diaby
ED2 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
DT1 Vita Vea
DT2 Calijah Kancey
CB1 Jamel Dean
CB2 Zyon McCollum
SCB Tykee Smith
S1 Antoine Winfield Jr.
S2 Jordan Whitehead

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

  • The 49ers only played a handful of their expected defensive starters in this game, including Leonard Floyd, who suffered a knee injury in this game, as did Yetur Gross-Matos.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – San Francisco 49ers:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Fred Warner
LB2 De’Vondre Campbell
ED1 Nick Bosa
ED2 Leonard Floyd
DT1 Javon Hargrave
DT2 Maliek Collins
CB1 Charvarius Ward
CB2 Isaac Yiadom
SCB Deommodore Lenoir
S1 Talanoa Hufanga
S2 Ja’Ayir Brown
  • The Raiders did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Las Vegas Raiders:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Robert Spillane
LB2 Divine Deablo
ED1 Maxx Crosby
ED2 Malcolm Koonce
DT1 Christian Wilkins
DT2 John Jenkins
CB1 Jakorian Bennett
CB2 Jack Jones
SCB Nate Hobbs
S1 Tre’Von Moehrig
S2 Marcus Epps

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ BUFFALO BILLS

  • The Panthers played several of their expected defensive starters in this game, including linebackers Josey Jewell and Shaq Thompson for the first time this preseason.
  • Jewell wore the green dot over Thompson, which likely has to do with Jewell’s familiarity with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense from their time together in Denver.
  • Jewell now becomes the safest bet for snaps among Carolina’s linebackers, though both players played 100% of the team's defensive snaps on their lone drive together.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Carolina Panthers:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Josey Jewell
LB2 Shaq Thompson
ED1 Jadeveon Clowney
ED2 D.J. Wonnum
DT1 Derrick Brown
DT2 A’Shawn Robinson
CB1 Jaycee Horn
CB2 D’Shawn Jamison
SCB Troy Hill
S1 Xavier Woods
S2 Jordan Fuller
  • The Bills did not play any of their expected starting defenders in this game.
  • This included playing last week’s highlighted linebacker Joe Andreessen, who had stepped in to wear the green dot with Matt Milano injured and Terrel Bernard inactive.
  • Dorian Williams also played last week, which is why Andreessen wearing the dot piqued the interest of IDP managers, but when Williams got the starter “rest” treatment, it was an indication that Williams was still ahead of Andreesen on the depth chart.
  • Williams also got the starter’s “rest” treatment by not playing in this game while Andreessen and the backups did, solidifying that it should be Bernard and Williams as the starters come Week 1.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Buffalo Bills:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Terrel Bernard
LB2 Dorian Williams
ED1 Greg Rousseau
ED2 Von Miller
DT1 Ed Oliver
DT2 Daquan Jones
CB1 Rasul Douglas
CB2 Christian Benford
SCB Taron Johnson
S1 Taylor Rapp
S2 Mike Edwards

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ HOUSTON TEXANS

  • The Rams did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Los Angeles Rams:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Ernest Jones
LB2 Christian Rozeboom
ED1 Byron Young
ED2 Jared Verse
DT1 Kobie Turner
DT2 Braden Fiske
CB1 Tre’Davious White
CB2 Darious Williams
SCB Cobie Durant
S1 Kamren Curl
S2 Quentin Lake
  • The Texans did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
  • It’s noteworthy that slot corner Desmond King did play in this game. After highlighting Jalen Pitre’s usage in the slot last week, there was the chance that Pitre was only getting that work because King wasn’t playing.
  • King playing in this game with the rest of the backups may indicate that the Texans are planning on giving that role to Pitre, on top of his typical safety duties, while utilizing Eric Murray and Jimmie Ward deep when Pitre is playing the slot.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Houston Texans:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Azeez Al-Shaair
LB2 Christian Harris
ED1 Danielle Hunter
ED2 Will Anderson Jr.
DT1 Folorunso Fatukasi
DT2 Tim Settle
CB1 Derek Stingley Jr.
CB2 Kamari Lassiter
S1 Jalen Pitre
S2 Jimmie Ward
S3 Eric Murray

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS

  • The Ravens played a handful of their expected defensive starters, though Roquan Smith was not one of them.
  • Malik Harrison and Trenton Simpson started for the second consecutive week. Harrison wore the green dot and even got the starter’s “rest” treatment for the second week in a row.
  • With Simpson staying in the game with the backups again, it’s possible that the team views him as third on the depth chart behind Harrison, or they’re just looking to get him more experience since he only played 46 defensive snaps all of last season.
  • For IDP managers who are rostering/drafting Simpson, this is a situation where we’re likely better off sitting him come Week 1 until we see exactly how this situation is going to shake out.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Baltimore Ravens:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Roquan Smith
LB2 Trenton Simpson/Malik Harrison
ED1 Odafe Oweh
ED2 Kyle Van Noy
DT1 Justin Madubuike
DT2 Travis Jones
CB1 Marlon Humphrey
CB2 Brandon Stephens
S1 Kyle Hamilton
S2 Marcus Williams
S3 Eddie Jackson
  • The Packers did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Green Bay Packers:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Quay Walker
LB2 Isaiah McDuffie
ED1 Rashan Gary
ED2 Preston Smith
DT1 Kenny Clark
DT2 Devonte Wyatt
CB1 Jaire Alexander
CB2 Eric Stokes
SCB Keisean Nixon
S1 Xavier McKinney
S2 Javon Bullard

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  • The Vikings did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Minnesota Vikings:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Blake Cashman
LB2 Ivan Pace Jr.
ED1 Jonathan Greenard
ED2 Andrew Van Ginkel
DT1 Harrison Phillips
DT2 Jonathan Bullard
CB1 Stephon Gilmore
CB2 Shaquill Griffin
S1 Camryn Bynum
S1 Harrison Smith
S2 Josh Metellus
  • The Eagles did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
  • The linebacker situation appears to be set in Philadelphia with Devin White and Zack Baun dominating the first-team reps.
  • Again, as pointed out the last two weeks, Nakobe Dean played very well with the backups and was one of the highest-graded defensive players on the team through two games.
  • With Dean not playing in this one, it still appears possible that he can earn his spot back in the starting lineup at some point.
  • Rookie second-round pick Cooper DeJean saw his first preseason action in this game, playing into the fourth quarter and almost exclusively (96%) out of the slot.
  • DeJean’s fellow rookie peer Quinyon Mitchell has been manning the slot with the first-team defense, which could keep DeJean off the field barring an injury.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Philadelphia Eagles:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Devin White
LB2 Zack Baun
ED1 Josh Sweat
ED2 Bryce Huff
DT1 Jalen Carter
DT2 Milton Williams
CB1 Darius Slay
CB2 Isaiah Rodgers
SCB Quinyon Mitchell
S1 C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S2 Reed Blankenship

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ DETROIT LIONS

  • The Steelers played several of their expected starting defensive players, which included linebacker Patrick Queen.
  • Queen played just one drive as the lone every-down linebacker while Elandon Roberts started alongside him but rotated off the field on third-and-long/obvious passing situations.
  • This is not much different from last week. The one difference is that rookie Payton Wilson did not play in this game, likely due to the concussion he suffered last week.
  • There will only be one full-time linebacker for the Steelers again this season (Queen). The rest of the corps are only deep-league options.
  • The Steelers' nickel corner role has been up for grabs this offseason with undrafted free agent rookie corner looking to be getting a shot at it last week, that appears to have changed this week.
  • Thomas Graham Jr., who performed well through the first two preseason games and earned a strong 84.1 coverage grade last week, started this week. It’s not a guarantee that the job now belongs to Graham, but he’ll slot in there on the depth chart for now as Bishop didn’t come in until the second half.

Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Pittsburgh Steelers:

Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Patrick Queen
LB2 Elandon Roberts
ED1 T.J. Watt
ED2 Alex Highsmith
DT1 Cameron Heyward
DT2 Larry Ogunjobi
CB1 Joey Porter Jr.
CB2 Donte Jackson
SCB Thomas Graham Jr.
S1 Minkah Fitzpatrick
S2 DeShon Elliott
  • The Lions did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Detroit Lions:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Alex Anzalone
LB2 Jack Campbell
ED1 Aidan Hutchinson
ED2 Marcus Davenport
DT1 DJ Reader
DT2 Alim McNeill
CB1 Carlton Davis III
CB2 Terrion Arnold
SCB Amik Robertson
S1 Brian Branch
S2 Kerby Joseph

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ DALLAS COWBOYS

  • The Chargers did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
  • Rookie linebacker Junior Colson finally saw his first preseason action after missing time due to appendix surgery.
  • Colson wore the green dot and played the first quarter, but with Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley having the day off with the rest of the starters, Colson appears to be LB3 at best for now and isn’t worth rostering in redraft formats.

Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Los Angeles Chargers:

Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Denzel Perryman
LB2 Daiyan Henley
ED1 Joey Bosa
ED2 Khalil Mack
DT1 Morgan Fox
DT2 Poona Ford
CB1 Asante Samuel Jr.
CB2 Kristian Fulton
SCB Ja’Sir Taylor
S1 Derwin James
S2 Alohi Gilman
  • The Cowboys did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
  • It came out before the game that outside corner DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury and is likely to miss six-to-eight weeks.
  • It’s possible that rookie Caelen Carson fills in during his absence but it isn’t a guarantee at this point.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Dallas Cowboys:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Eric Kendricks
LB2 Damone Clark
ED1 Micah Parsons
ED2 DeMarcus Lawrence
DT1 Osa Odighizuwa
DT2 Mazi Smith
CB1 Trevon Diggs
CB2 Caelen Carson
SCB Jourdan Lewis
S1 Donovan Wilson
S2 Malik Hooker

NEW YORK GIANTS @ NEW YORK JETS

  • The Giants did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – New York Giants:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Bobby Okereke
LB2 Micah McFadden
ED1 Brian Burns
ED2 Kayvon Thibodeaux
DT1 Dexter Lawrence
DT2 Rakeem Nunez-Roches
CB1 Deonte Banks
CB2 Cor’Dale Flott
SCB Andru Phillips
S1 Jason Pinnock
S2 Dane Belton
  • The Jets did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – New York Jets:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 C.J. Mosley
LB2 Quincy Williams
ED1 Jermaine Johnson
ED2 Will McDonald IV
DT1 Quinnen Williams
DT2 Javon Kinlaw
CB1 Sauce Gardner
CB2 D.J. Reed
SCB Michael Carter II
S1 Chuck Clark
S2 Tony Adams

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

  • The Browns did not play any of their expected defensive starters.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Cleveland Browns:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Jordan Hicks
LB2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
ED1 Myles Garrett
ED2 Za’Darius Smith
DT1 Dalvin Tomlinson
DT2 Shelby Harris
CB1 Denzel Ward
CB2 Martin Emerson Jr.
SCB Greg Newsome II
S1 Grant Delpit
S2 Juan Thornhill
  • The Seahawks played a handful of their expected defensive starters in this game without any key IDP takeaways of note.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Seattle Seahawks:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Jerome Baker
LB2 Tyrel Dodson
ED1 Uchenna Nwosu
ED2 Boye Mafe
DT1 Leonard Williams
DT2 Jarran Reed
CB1 Tariq Woolen
CB2 Tre Brown
SCB Devon Witherspoon
S1 Rayshawn Jenkins
S2 Julian Love

TENNESSEE TITANS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

  • The Titans played several of their expected defensive starters in this game, including Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker, who appear set to be the starting safeties come Week 1.
  • Elijah Molden and Jamal Adams are likely to be the backups with limited roles, keeping them from being IDP-relevant.
  • Kenneth Murray and Jack Gibbens both started at linebacker through the first two drives, playing 100% of the available defensive snaps together, which could be a positive sign that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson may give IDP managers two full-time linebackers in 2024.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Tennessee Titans:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Kenneth Murray
LB2 Jack Gibbens
ED1 Harold Landry III
ED2 Arden Key
DT1 Jeffery Simmons
DT2 Sebastian Joseph-Day
CB1 L’Jarius Sneed
CB2 Chidobe Awuzie
SCB Roger McCreary
S1 Amani Hooker
S2 Quandre Diggs
  • The Saints did not play any of their set defensive starters in this game.
  • Safeties Will Harris and Jordan Howden both started this game, with both in contention for a starting spot next to Tyrann Mathieu at the moment.
  • Harris appeared to have the edge in the second preseason game with Howden starting that game and Howden not coming in until the second quarter, which happened to be Harris’ final snap of the game.
  • In this game, Harris’ day was finished at the end of the first quarter even though it was an incomplete drive, while Howden stayed in for the rest of the first half.
  • This would seem to indicate that Harris is being protected as a starter and should be the primary target along with Mathieu in IDP drafts.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – New Orleans Saints:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Demario Davis
LB2 Pete Werner
ED1 Carl Granderson
ED2 Cameron Jordan
DT1 Bryan Bresee
DT2 Nathan Shepherd
CB1 Marshon Lattimore
CB2 Paulson Adebo
SCB Alontae Taylor
S1 Tyrann Mathieu
S2 Will Harris

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ DENVER BRONCOS

  • The Cardinals did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Arizona Cardinals:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Kyzir White
LB2 Mack Wilson Sr.
ED1 Dennis Gardeck
ED2 Darius Robinson
DT1 Justin Jones
DT2 Bilal Nichols
CB1 Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB2 Starling Thomas V
SCB Garrett Williams
S1 Budda Baker
S2 Jalen Thompson
  • The Broncos did not play many of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Denver Broncos:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Alex Singleton
LB2 Cody Barton
ED1 Jonathon Cooper
ED2 Baron Browning
DT1 Zach Allen
DT2 John Franklin-Myers
CB1 Pat Surtain II
CB2 Riley Moss
SCB Ja’Quan McMillian
S1 Brandon Jones
S2 P.J. Locke

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

  • The Patriots only played a handful of their expected defensive starters in this game, similar to previous weeks.
  • Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, and Jahlani Tavai were among the players getting snaps early in the game without any major IDP takeaways of note.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – New England Patriots:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB2 Jahlani Tavai
ED1 Anfernee Jennings
ED2 Keion White
DT1 Deatrich Wise Jr.
DT2 Davon Godchaux
CB1 Christian Gonzalez
CB2 Jonathan Jones
SCB Marcus Jones
S1 Kyle Dugger
S2 Jabrill Peppers
  • The Commanders did not play any of their expected defensive starters in this game.
Expected depth chart/snap leaders for each defensive position – Washington Commanders:
Position Expected starter/snap leader
LB1 Bobby Wagner
LB2 Frankie Luvu
ED1 Dorance Armstrong
ED2 Clelin Ferrell
DT1 Jonathan Allen
DT2 Daron Payne
CB1 Benjamin St-Juste
CB2 Michael Davis
SCB Mike Sainristil
S1 Jeremy Chinn
S2 Jartavius Martin
