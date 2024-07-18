Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Nathan Jahnke's wide receiver tiers

• CeeDee Lamb is the favorite to repeat as the fantasy football WR1: Lamb has improved every season of his career, and the Dallas Cowboys lost two of their five top receivers this offseason.

• Five wide receivers in the top two tiers: Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown all have a shot at being the highest-scoring fantasy wide receiver this season.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Here are my top 130 wide receiver rankings for 2024 fantasy football redraft leagues. The full rankings can be found immediately below, with details about each tier available at the bottom of the table.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18

Tier 1

CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill averaged two more fantasy points per game than any other wide receiver last season. Both players have retained their coaching staffs and quarterbacks, and their primary competition for targets has stayed the same.

Their situations are stable enough to keep them slightly ahead of the other elite wide receivers; they should be picked second and third in all single-quarterback leagues.

Tier 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson were two of the three other wide receivers who averaged at least 20.0 fantasy points per game last season. No other wide receivers averaged above 18.0, so there is a clear gap between them and the rest of the WR options.

Keenan Allen exits this tier after landing with the Chicago Bears in free agency, while Ja’Marr Chase joins the tier. Chase averaged only 16.4 fantasy points per game last season, but he posted better numbers when QB Joe Burrow was under center than he did when Burrow was out through injury.

St. Brown, Jefferson and Chase should be picked in the first half of the first round of fantasy drafts.

Tier 3

Tier 3 includes four wide receivers at various points in their careers.

Puka Nacua scored the fourth-most fantasy points last year but just doesn’t have the sample size as the players in the second tier. Garrett Wilson has graded well and now gets an upgrade at quarterback. A.J. Brown finished as the WR5 last season and now gets to work with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Davante Adams used to be in the first or second tier, but he remains in the third tier because he’s reunited with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

These are the WR1s on their teams with better odds of finishing in the top five compared to those in Tier 5 and lower, and they have higher floors than those in Tier 4.

Tier 4

This tier includes high-upside players like Tier 3, but they come with more risk. Marvin Harrison Jr. enters his rookie year as the best wide receiver prospect in a long time. Drake London and Chris Olave have graded well and could take big leaps this season. Brandon Aiyuk was the second-highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL last year, but he could get traded before the start of the season. Mike Evans is the least risky option among this group after finishing WR17 or better each season since 2016, but he will be 31 before the start of the season and in a new offense under Liam Coen.

Tier 5

Half of the players within this tier are excellent wide receivers but the second-best receivers on their teams. They are all pretty safe fantasy starters, but it’s hard to imagine them finishing in the top five without a lot of different things going right.

Tier 6

Tier 6 marks a notable drop-off. Many players in this tier are the top wide receivers on their team, but a combination of their talent, their quarterback's talent, or their team’s overall talent doesn’t measure up to those in the top five tiers.

This tier also contains some of the best rookie options not named Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as the top first-round wide receivers from the 2023 draft. In general, these players are expected to be fantasy starters.

Tier 7

The bulk of this tier is mainly for players on unsettled depth charts. The Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have several options at wide receiver and have quarterbacks who can elevate the value of the receivers, even if their playing time isn’t perfectly ideal.

Several rookies find themselves in the tier, as do a few veterans who are likely to score as many fantasy points as the Tier 6 receivers but just lack the upside to finish higher.

Tier 8

Tier 8 showcases the depth at the wide receiver position.

There are many rookie and second-year wide receivers with plenty of upside in this tier. It includes several first-round picks from this year's draft who didn’t land in ideal situations. This tier also features many players who are assured the second wide receiver spots on their teams.

Tier 9

This is primarily a collection of mid-round rookies, receivers expected to play in the slot and veterans who are either expected to play in three-receiver sets or are fighting for a starting job.

Tier 10

This tier contains players unlikely to be fantasy-relevant this season, but it also includes rookie receivers and players who are borderline third or fourth on their depth charts.