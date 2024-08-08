All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Top-300 IDP for dynasty 3.0

2M9JTKH Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) plays against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

By Jonathon Macri

• The edge position dominates the top of the ranks (again): Micah Parsons leads the way as the youngest elite defender.

Quinnen Williams stands alone among the interior defensive linemen: Williams didn’t have the high-end sack totals in 2023, but his performance across the board was a career-best and solidified his spot among the elite.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 18 minutes

Version 3.0 of the IDP dynasty rankings comes in just ahead of the 2024 NFL season as the news and moves of the offseason create necessary updates to IDP values.

Preferred scoring for 2024 Dynasty IDP Fantasy Football rankings:
Position Solo Tackles Assists Sacks Tackles for Loss QB Hits Pass Breakups
ED/DT 2.5 1.25 4 1 2 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 1 2
CB/S 2 1 4 1 1 2
  • Age is a factor in dynasty leagues. This list is designed to create the best long-term dynasty roster.
  • This list assumes true position (DT, EDGE, LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).
  • This is version 3.0 — these rankings can change throughout the offseason, so be sure to check the rankings page for updates and to sort by position.
  • Link to scoring, previous year’s scoring leaders, and production versus expected totals can be found here.

Tier 1

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
1 ED1 Micah Parsons Cowboys 25.2
2 ED2 Nick Bosa 49ers 26.8
3 ED3 Maxx Crosby Raiders 27.0
4 ED4 Aidan Hutchinson Lions 24.0
5 ED5 Myles Garrett Browns 28.6
6 ED6 T.J. Watt Steelers 29.8
7 ED7 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 27.1
8 DT1 Quinnen Williams Jets 26.7
9 ED8 Will Anderson Jr. Texans 22.9
10 LB1 Roquan Smith Ravens 27.4
11 LB2 Fred Warner 49ers 27.7
12 LB3 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars 29.0
13 LB4 Nick Bolton Chiefs 24.4

The top portion of these dynasty rankings is dominated by the defensive line position, as these players' talent, production and long-term investment make them the most valuable targets in dynasty leagues right now. Micah Parsons leads the way for a group that consistently performs at a very high level on the field, which has translated into elite IDP production. Parsons will be just 25 years old and has arguably the highest long-term upside of the group, as he’s never failed to deliver a pass-rush grade below an elite 92.0 in his first three NFL seasons and is coming off back-to-back 90-pressure seasons. He has also delivered at least 13 sacks in all three (regular) seasons.

The same high-level production and consistency is the expectation for the rest of the edge defenders listed in “Tier 1” with a combination of production, talent, age and confidence level that they’ll be high-end producers for many more years.

Quinnen Williams is the lone interior defensive lineman in this tier — a spot formerly held by Aaron Donald — but with Donald now officially retired, Williams’ time has come to be considered the top dynasty interior defensive lineman. Williams didn’t produce the double-digit sack totals that we got out of him in 2022, but 2023 was arguably even more impressive, as he actually improved a lot of his key underlying metrics across the board. Williams set a new career-high in overall PFF grade (90.6), PFF run-defense grade (90.4), PFF pass-rush grade (84.5), win rate (19.5%), pressure rate (16.1%) and total pressures (70). With elite metrics behind him, there is no reason to move him from last year’s dynasty DT1 ranking as we head into another season. Those stable metrics are the key reliant factor for his future production.

There are a few linebackers that make it into this top tier but keep in mind that this is a position where production is easier to find on the waiver wire in-season as players suffer injuries, so one of the reasons there aren’t more is due to the replaceability of the position for IDP. Another reason the early overall IDP rankings don’t include more linebackers is the position has proven to be more replaceable in the NFL as well with teams willing to move on from players who aren’t performing up to standard and either reducing their roles or releasing them altogether.

Roquan Smith, Fred Warner, Foyesade Oluokun and Nick Bolton have the highest confidence ranking for me as players that are likely to stick around the longest and be startable IDP options for several more years.

Tier 2

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
14 ED9 Jaelan Phillips Dolphins 25.2
15 ED10 Danielle Hunter Texans 29.8
16 ED11 Brian Burns Giants 26.3
17 ED12 Laiatu Latu Colts 23.6
18 ED13 Alex Highsmith Steelers 27.0
19 ED14 Jared Verse Rams 23.8
20 ED15 Dallas Turner Vikings 21.5
21 DI2 Jalen Carter Eagles 23.4
22 ED16 Montez Sweat Bears 27.9
23 ED17 Jermaine Johnson Jets 25.6
24 LB5 T.J. Edwards Bears 28.0
25 LB6 Ernest Jones Rams 24.7
26 LB7 Zaire Franklin Colts 28.1
27 DI3 Chris Jones Chiefs 30.1
28 DI4 Jeffery Simmons Titans 27.0
29 DI5 Justin Madubuike Ravens 26.7
30 DI6 Christian Wilkins Raiders 28.7
31 DI7 DeForest Buckner Colts 30.4
32 ED18 Rashan Gary Packers 26.7

The rationale for the second tier is similar to the first, but with a lot more defensive tackles because the drop-off in reliable production becomes more evident. Locking up at least one high-end defensive tackle, specifically in DT-required leagues, is going to be important for avoiding holes in starting lineups on a weekly basis. This is a position with a lot of volatility and a top-heavy crop of players who are consistently good enough to leave in starting lineups each week with replacements few and far between.

Jalen Carter leads the way for dynasty defensive tackles in this tier, coming off a rookie season where he delivered top-10 numbers for his position in pass-rush grade (85.9), PFF grade (89.0), win rate (17.7%) and expected sacks. Carter’s career is just getting started, and there arguably wasn’t a more promising start among last season’s rookies than what he was able to accomplish. Carter didn’t deliver as strongly from a fantasy perspective as a rookie, but there’s room for an increase in snaps to pair with his elite level of play, which should play a big part in improving his fantasy value as well.

Jaelan Phillips leads the second tier, but he will, unfortunately, be coming off an Achilles injury, which hopefully won’t push him down the rankings even further than he was last offseason. Phillips was well on pace to set new career highs in production this past year, even with a couple of missed games prior to his season-ending injury. There’s certainly some hope included in Phillips’ ranking here, but the belief is that once he’s healthy, he can return to the player we’ve seen on the field these past two seasons, which is among the best at his position.

The next grouping of linebackers are all still young, seemingly in their prime and should have starting jobs for at least a few more seasons, barring any unforeseen setbacks. T.J. Edwards leads the group as one of the most effective tacklers in the league, and he is under contract with the Chicago Bears for a couple more seasons with no reason to be concerned about job security.

Within this tier, the top rookie IDPs also come into consideration. Laiatu Latu produced some of the best career pass-rush metrics coming out of college, which puts him on a similar path to the Tier 1 edge defenders who shared similar metrics coming out. Jared Verse and Dallas Turner shouldn’t be considered too far behind Latu, and both will get the opportunity to prove that they’re in that conversation with ideal landing spots and draft capital coming out of the NFL draft.

Tier 3

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
33 ED19 Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants 23.7
34 ED20 Greg Rousseau Bills 24.4
35 ED21 Joey Bosa Chargers 29.1
36 LB8 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans 27.0
37 LB9 Bobby Okereke Giants 28.0
38 DI8 Byron Murphy II Seahawks 21.9
39 DI9 Christian Barmore Patriots 25.0
40 S1 Kyle Hamilton Ravens 23.4
41 S2 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers 26.0
42 S3 Derwin James Jr. Chargers 28.0
43 DI10 Ed Oliver Bills 26.7
44 DI11 Dexter Lawrence Giants 26.8
45 DI12 Derrick Brown Panthers 26.3
46 DI13 Jonathan Allen Commanders 29.6
47 LB10 Quay Walker Packers 24.3
48 LB11 Jack Campbell Lions 24.0
49 LB12 Devin Lloyd Jaguars 25.9
50 LB13 Ivan Pace Jr. Vikings 23.7
51 LB14 Junior Colson Chargers 21.7
52 LB15 Edgerrin Cooper Packers 22.7
53 ED22 Jonathan Greenard Vikings 27.2
54 ED23 Josh Sweat Eagles 27.4
55 ED24 George Karlaftis Chiefs 23.4
56 ED25 Harold Landry III Titans 28.2
57 LB16 Terrel Bernard Bills 25.3
58 LB17 Quincy Williams Jets 28.0
59 LB18 Logan Wilson Bengals 28.1
60 LB19 Patrick Queen Steelers 25.0
61 CB1 Brian Branch Lions 22.8

The first key difference for the third tier is that it’s a spot where the first safeties will come off the board. While this is not necessarily recommended because the position is so deep, for IDP managers who want the best of the best for years to come, this is the group to target. Starting with a new S1, Kyle Hamilton and Antoine Winfield both overtake Derwin James in the rankings because both players are younger and have established themselves as on par or better producers than James.

The rookie IDPs continue to mix in here with first-round defensive lineman Byron Murphy II leading the way. Murphy was the best pass-rusher at his position coming into the NFL Draft, which resulted in him being the first interior defensive lineman off the board. He will have an opportunity to see the field as a rookie and be productive.

Ivan Pace Jr. delivered an excellent 2023 season, not just from the standpoint of being an undrafted rookie, but for all linebackers as a whole. He ranked tied for 17th in PFF grade (77.1) and 12th in coverage grade (77.7), allowing the team to feel comfortable enough to move on from veteran Jordan Hicks in free agency and reportedly allow Pace to call the defensive plays this season. Pace delivered a 78th percentile mark in tackles versus expected last season, and a full-time role again in 2024 should allow him to continue being an IDP star for this season and beyond.

Tier 4

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
62 DI14 Calijah Kancey Buccaneers 23.5
63 DI15 Javon Hargrave 49ers 31.5
64 S4 Jaquan Brisker Bears 25.3
65 S5 Kyle Dugger Patriots 28.4
66 ED26 Chop Robinson Dolphins 21.6
67 LB20 Alex Singleton Broncos 30.7
68 LB21 Tremaine Edmunds Bears 26.3
69 ED27 Trey Hendrickson Bengals 29.7
70 ED28 Haason Reddick Jets 29.9
71 ED29 Bryce Huff Eagles 26.3
72 ED30 Boye Mafe Seahawks 25.7
73 ED31 Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks 27.6
74 ED32 Travon Walker Jaguars 23.7
75 S6 Kamren Curl Rams 25.4
76 S7 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 27.7
77 LB22 Christian Harris Texans 23.6
78 LB23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Browns 24.8
79 LB24 Trenton Simpson Ravens 23.2
80 LB25 Frankie Luvu Commanders 27.9
81 LB26 Bobby Wagner Commanders 34.1
82 LB27 Kyzir White Cardinals 28.4
83 LB28 E.J. Speed Colts 29.2
84 ED33 Malcolm Koonce Raiders 26.2
85 ED34 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers 21.9
86 ED35 Matthew Judon Patriots 32.0
87 ED36 Khalil Mack Chargers 33.5
88 ED37 Byron Young Rams 26.4
89 LB29 Matt Milano Bills 29.4
90 LB30 C.J. Mosley Jets 32.2
91 LB31 Lavonte David Buccaneers 34.6
92 LB32 Dre Greenlaw 49ers 27.2
93 LB33 Robert Spillane Raiders 28.7
94 LB34 David Long Jr. Dolphins 27.8
95 S8 Grant Delpit Browns 25.9
96 S9 Jessie Bates III Falcons 27.8
97 S10 Xavier McKinney Packers 25.0
98 S11 Jevon Holland Dolphins 24.4

Haason Reddick’s stock continues to drop as he’s yet to report to Jets training camp, as of writing this update, which doesn’t bode well for this IDP value. Reddick has been a big-play-dependent IDP scorer over the years, albeit a very good one, but with a limited tackle floor and concerns about how he’ll fit with his new team, there becomes a lot more risk involved in drafting him too highly this offseason.

Frankie Luvu earned a nice contract this offseason to start in Dan Quinn’s Washington defense alongside Bobby Wagner. Luvu and Wagner are in great spots to produce in 2024 and with Luvu signed to a three-year deal, he’ll be locked into this range as long as he keeps his job.

For IDP managers who faded the younger and more appealing long-term linebacker options earlier in drafts, this tier is chaulked full of short-term value that can potentially outproduce those younger options in 2024. Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Kyzir White, Matt Milano and C.J. Mosley all stand out as strong options to lock into lineups and help competing dynasty rosters this coming season at the very least.

Even amongst the reliable vets, there are still some younger linebacker assets to target in this range, including Trenton Simpson – a potential breakout candidate as well as Christian Harris and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who carry questions about their usage in 2024, but should still be solid options for dynasty.

Tier 5

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
99 ED38 Nolan Smith Eagles 23.6
100 ED39 Lukas Van Ness Packers 23.1
101 ED40 Will McDonald IV Jets 25.2
102 ED41 Dorance Armstrong Commanders 27.2
103 ED42 Bradley Chubb Dolphins 28.1
104 ED43 Chase Young Saints 25.3
105 ED44 Tyree Wilson Raiders 24.2
106 LB35 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins 26.8
107 LB36 Josey Jewell Panthers 29.6
108 LB37 Alex Anzalone Lions 29.9
109 DI16 Kobie Turner Rams 25.3
110 DI17 Jer'Zhan Newton Commanders 22.0
111 DI18 Zach Allen Broncos 27.0
112 DI19 Cameron Heyward Steelers 35.4
113 ED44 Carl Granderson Saints 27.7
114 ED46 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings 29.1
115 ED47 Sam Hubbard Bengals 28.1
116 LB38 Eric Kendricks Cowboys 32.5
117 LB39 Kenneth Murray Jr. Titans 25.7
118 LB40 Damone Clark Cowboys 24.1
119 LB41 Kaden Elliss Falcons 29.1
120 DI20 Daron Payne Commanders 27.2
121 DI21 Zach Sieler Dolphins 28.9
122 S12 Budda Baker Cardinals 28.6
123 S13 Jordan Battle Bengals 23.7
124 S14 Josh Metellus Vikings 26.6
125 LB42 Devin White Eagles 26.5
126 LB43 Demario Davis Saints 35.6
127 LB44 Jordan Hicks Browns 32.1
128 LB45 Germaine Pratt Bengals 28.2
129 LB46 Blake Cashman Vikings 28.3
130 LB47 Shaq Thompson Panthers 30.3
131 LB48 Drue Tranquill Chiefs 29.0
132 LB49 De'Vondre Campbell 49ers 31.1
133 ED48 Arnold Ebiketie Falcons 25.6
134 ED49 Za'Darius Smith Browns 31.9
135 ED50 Kwity Paye Colts 25.7
136 ED51 Baron Browning Broncos 25.5
137 ED52 Odafe Oweh Ravens 25.7
138 ED53 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 32.4
139 ED54 Jonathon Cooper Broncos 26.6
140 S15 Jalen Pitre Texans 25.2
141 S16 C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles 26.6
142 S17 Camryn Bynum Vikings 26.1
143 CB2 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks 23.7
144 CB3 Nate Hobbs Raiders 25.1
145 CB4 L'Jarius Sneed Titans 27.6

There are plenty of young, high-upside players to take shots on as IDP managers navigate to this stage of the rankings. Nolan Smith, Will McDonald IV and Lukas Van Ness all have decent draft capital behind them but haven’t quite emerged as relevant IDPs, though they should all be on that path to relevancy because they’re so early in their NFL careers.

Aside from Brian Branch, this is where the first cornerbacks come off the board. There are plenty of options at the position, so there shouldn’t be any desperation to draft them unless the rosters are smaller. Devon Witherspoon and Nate Hobbs lead the way due to the top-ranked corners all being proficient tacklers, making them less reliant on big plays, which tend to be more unstable.

The pool of linebackers and defensive linemen remains deep here, as these players either have a shot to see starting snaps in 2024 or are rookies on thinner depth charts with a chance to move up the depth chart in Year 1. This includes free agent winners Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray, Jordan Hicks and De’Vondre Campbell, who all should have valuable IDP roles with their new teams in 2024.

Tier 6

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
146 LB50 Jack Gibbens Titans 25.7
147 LB51 Divine Deablo Raiders 26.0
148 LB52 Denzel Perryman Chargers 31.7
149 LB53 Jerome Baker Seahawks 27.7
150 LB54 Tyrel Dodson Seahawks 26.1
151 LB55 Ja'Whaun Bentley Patriots 28.0
152 DI22 Kenny Clark Packers 28.9
153 DI23 Devonte Wyatt Packers 26.4
154 DI24 T'Vondre Sweat Titans 23.1
155 DI25 Braden Fiske Rams 24.6
156 ED55 Myles Murphy Bengals 22.6
157 ED56 Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 25.2
158 ED57 Nick Herbig Steelers 22.7
159 CB5 Kenny Moore II Colts 30.6
160 CB6 Trent McDuffie Chiefs 23.9
161 CB7 Taron Johnson Bills 28.0
162 LB56 K.J. Britt Buccaneers 25.2
163 LB57 Jahlani Tavai Patriots 27.9
164 LB58 Payton Wilson Steelers 24.3
165 LB59 Cole Holcomb Steelers 28.0
166 LB60 Isaiah McDuffie Packers 25.1
167 S18 Cole Bishop Bills 21.8
168 S19 Tyler Nubin Giants 23.2
169 S20 Javon Bullard Packers 21.9
170 CB8 Kyler Gordon Bears 24.7
171 CB9 Tykee Smith Buccaneers 23.5
172 CB10 Cooper DeJean Eagles 21.5
173 ED58 Bralen Trice Falcons 23.5
174 ED59 Darius Robinson Cardinals 22.9
175 S21 Julian Love Seahawks 26.4
176 S22 Jeremy Chinn Commanders 26.5
177 S23 Brandon Jones Broncos 26.4
178 DI26 Grover Stewart Colts 30.8
179 DI27 Leonard Williams Seahawks 30.2
180 DI28 Bryan Bresee Saints 22.9
181 S24 P.J. Locke Broncos 27.5
182 S25 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers 25.5
183 S26 Kevin Byard Bears 31.0
184 S27 Jalen Thompson Cardinals 26.1
185 S28 Jartavius Martin Commanders 24.3
186 S29 Donovan Wilson Cowboys 29.5
187 LB61 Nakobe Dean Eagles 23.7
188 LB62 Cedric Gray Titans 21.8
189 LB63 Trevin Wallace Panthers 21.5
190 LB64 Leo Chenal Chiefs 23.8
191 ED60 Josh Uche Patriots 25.9
192 ED61 Marcus Davenport Lions 27.9
193 ED62 Jadeveon Clowney Panthers 31.5
194 ED63 Denico Autry Texans 34.1
195 S30 Jamal Adams Titans 28.8
196 S31 Justin Reid Chiefs 27.5
197 S32 Reed Blankenship Eagles 25.5
198 DI29 Logan Hall Buccaneers 24.3
199 DI30 Vita Vea Buccaneers 29.5
200 CB11 Christian Gonzalez Patriots 22.1
201 CB12 Charvarius Ward 49ers 28.3
202 CB13 Mike Hilton Bengals 30.4
203 CB14 DaRon Bland Cowboys 25.1
204 CB15 Mike Sainristil Commanders 23.9
205 CB16 Dax Hill Bengals 23.9

There are still a lot of defensive snaps for this coming season within these later rankings. While many of these players primed for decent roles in 2024 will be ranked higher in redraft leagues, there’s significantly less confidence in these players beyond this season outside of the defensive backs. While not an impossible task to stick around as a starter beyond this year, whether it’s age or just profiling as a more replaceable piece, there shouldn’t be too much stock put into this group for dynasty.

Denzel Perryman and Jerome Baker may play the LB1 roles on their new teams, but they have a history of being unreliable for IDP, which pushes them down the ranks and ultimately makes them potential values if they pan out, even for just one season.

Nakobe Dean was once considered a valuable IDP dynasty asset, but due to his inability to stay on the field while not even practicing with the first-team defense this offseason, enough red flags have piled up to push him down the rankings quite a bit.

Tier 7

Rank Position Player 2024 Team Age
206 DI31 Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys 26.0
207 LB65 Pete Werner Saints 25.2
208 LB66 Troy Andersen Falcons 25.3
209 LB67 Nate Landman Falcons 25.7
210 LB68 Willie Gay Saints 26.5
211 DI32 Grady Jarrett Falcons 31.3
212 DI33 DJ Reader Lions 30.1
213 DI34 Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks 27.6
214 DI35 Dalvin Tomlinson Browns 30.5
215 ED64 Nik Bonitto Broncos 24.9
216 ED65 BJ Ojulari Cardinals 22.4
217 ED66 Azeez Ojulari Giants 24.2
218 ED67 Preston Smith Packers 31.7
219 ED68 Leonard Floyd 49ers 31.9
220 ED69 Keion White Patriots 25.6
221 ED70 Mike Danna Chiefs 26.7
222 ED71 Zaven Collins Cardinals 25.2
223 ED72 Michael Hoecht Rams 26.9
224 LB69 Zack Baun Eagles 27.6
225 LB70 Micah McFadden Giants 24.6
226 LB71 DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys 24.0
227 LB72 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Eagles 21.6
228 LB73 Daiyan Henley Chargers 24.7
229 LB74 Cody Barton Broncos 27.8
230 LB75 Jonas Griffith Broncos 27.5
231 LB76 Malik Harrison Ravens 26.4
232 S33 Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks 30.6
233 S34 Harrison Smith Vikings 35.5
234 S35 Jordan Poyer Dolphins 33.3
235 ED73 Arik Armstead Jaguars 30.7
236 ED74 David Ojabo Ravens 24.2
237 ED75 Von Miller Bills 35.5
238 ED76 Cameron Jordan Saints 35.3
239 LB77 Jordan Magee Commanders 23.4
240 LB78 Tyrice Knight Seahawks 23.6
241 ED77 Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys 23.1
242 ED78 Jonah Elliss Broncos 21.4
243 ED79 Chris Braswell Buccaneers 22.8
244 ED80 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Chiefs 22.6
245 ED81 Austin Booker Bears 21.7
246 ED82 Charles Omenihu Chiefs 27.0
247 ED83 Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders 30.0
248 CB17 Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals 24.8
249 CB18 Desmond King II Texans 29.7
250 CB19 Tyrique Stevenson Bears 24.2
251 CB20 Deommodore Lenoir 49ers 24.9
252 CB21 Quinyon Mitchell Eagles 23.1
253 CB22 Terrion Arnold Lions 21.4
254 CB23 Nate Wiggins Ravens 21.5
255 CB24 Trevon Diggs Cowboys 26.9
256 LB79 Anthony Walker Jr. Dolphins 29.0
257 LB80 Elandon Roberts Steelers 30.3
258 S36 Justin Simmons Free Agent 30.7
259 S37 Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers 24.6
260 S38 Vonn Bell Bengals 29.7
261 ED84 Kyle Van Noy Ravens 34.2
262 ED85 KJ Henry Commanders 25.5
263 ED86 Drake Jackson 49ers 23.3
264 ED87 John Franklin-Myers Broncos 27.9
265 ED88 Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns 29.3
266 ED89 Xavier Thomas Cardinals 24.6
267 ED90 Samson Ebukam Colts 29.3
268 DI36 Jordan Davis Eagles 24.6
269 DI37 Larry Ogunjobi Steelers 30.2
270 DI38 Michael Hall Jr. Browns 21.2
271 S39 Julian Blackmon Colts 26.0
272 S40 Sydney Brown Eagles 24.4
273 S41 Markquese Bell Cowboys 25.6
274 ED91 Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots 30.1
275 ED92 Arden Key Titans 28.3
276 LB81 Jamin Davis Commanders 25.7
277 LB82 Marist Liufau Cowboys 23.5
278 S42 Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers 27.4
279 S43 Marcus Williams Ravens 27.9
280 S44 Jordan Howden Saints 24.2
281 S45 Kerby Joseph Lions 23.7
282 S46 Geno Stone Ravens 25.3
283 S47 Isaiah Simmons Giants 26.1
284 LB83 Chad Muma Jaguars 25.0
285 LB84 Dorian Williams Bills 23.1
286 LB85 SirVocea Dennis Buccaneers 24.4
287 ED93 Drew Sanders Broncos 23.6
288 ED94 Adisa Isaac Ravens 22.9
289 LB86 Khaleke Hudson Saints 26.7
290 LB87 Henry To'oTo'o Texans 23.6
291 S48 Richie Grant Falcons 26.8
292 S49 Tyrann Mathieu Saints 32.3
293 LB88 Edefuan Ulofoshio Bills 24.6
294 LB89 Tommy Eichenberg Raiders 23.6
295 S50 Jordan Fuller Panthers 26.4
296 S51 Jason Pinnock Giants 25.1
297 S52 Jabrill Peppers Patriots 28.9
298 S53 Jaden Hicks Chiefs 22.0
299 S54 Calen Bullock Texans 21.3
300 S55 Kamren Kinchens Rams 21.9

The final tier houses nearly 100 IDPs where depending on league scoring, roster need or just overall vibes on a player, these dynasty values are all very close. There’s an unlikely ceiling and more likely floor associated with most picks in this range, especially for the defensive linemen and linebackers, so it becomes about picking your favorite option(s) of the bunch and hoping for the best. They are ordered with the same criteria as the previous tiers, but they are all much tighter in overall value.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.