Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Pick No. 3

• Tyreek Hill is the likely third-best option: Last season, the Dolphins wide receiver produced some of the most impressive per-play numbers of the PFF era.

• It’s not too early to pick a quarterback in Round 3: Round 2 quarterbacks were league-winners last year. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts fit that description again this year, but they can be drafted a round later.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking third.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, August 29

Round 1, Pick 3: Draft a wide receiver

The strategy at this pick is simply to take the best wide receiver.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is likely off the board, and it’s a little too early to select Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall. With several top-tier wide receivers available, you can confidently pick one and slot him into your starting lineup. And ideally, you won't have to worry about that position for the rest of the season.

Hill just had one of the best wide receiver seasons in league history, especially considering the number of routes he ran. His per-route statistics were exceptional, and his per-game stats were historically great. The only concern about his performance in 2024 is his age; at 30, he's past the prime for most wide receivers. His game relies on speed, and he will eventually slow down. While he hasn't shown any signs of decline yet, it's possible it could happen this year.

Round 2, Pick 18: Draft a wide receiver

This pick is mostly about maximizing value. The top seven running backs and top eight wide receivers are typically off the board by now. If that isn’t the case, feel free to grab whichever player fell out of the top 15. If everything has largely followed ADP to this point, then Adams is the best option.

The big reason to be excited about Davante Adams this year is his reunion with Luke Getsy, who played a pivotal role in Adams' development. When Getsy became the Packers' wide receivers coach in 2016, Adams' production skyrocketed from 483 yards and one touchdown to 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2017, Adams earned his first Pro Bowl selection.