Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Quarterback tiers

• Josh Allen remains on top: Despite losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Allen is the top quarterback to target thanks to his excellent passing and rushing abilities.

• Two sophomores in the top six: C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson played well enough as rookies to be excited for their upside in their second year.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

These are my top 40 quarterback rankings for redraft leagues in 2024. The list can be found immediately below this while some details about each tier can be found at the bottom of the chart.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4

Tier 1

This tier is reserved for the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have both averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in each of the last three seasons. They are two of four quarterbacks with at least 2,000 rushing yards in that time while no one else is above 1,300. They both also have over 10,000 passing yards unlike the other two rushing quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields.

Tier 2

The two quarterbacks who averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in two of the last three seasons are in this tier. Jackson is the only other elite rushing quarterback who still has a starting job while no quarterback has thrown more than Patrick Mahomes over the last three seasons.

Tier 3

Here is a combination of two signal-callers who have finished among the top-four fantasy quarterbacks in one of the last two seasons. Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott are great throwers with two of the best wide receivers in the game. The other two are sophomore quarterbacks who ranked top 12 in fantasy points per game as rookies, which is a rare accomplishment.

Tier 4

Ten quarterbacks averaged over 18.5 fantasy points per game last season. Five are in the first three tiers, two switched teams, and three are here. All of them have reasons to believe they will be better this season, but it’s too early to put them ahead of players who are more proven and still expected to do well in the top three tiers. Jayden Daniels also joins this tier thanks to his rushing potential.

Tier 5

This is a collection of players who have a good chance of finishing among the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks this year if they stay healthy. Most of them are young, former early first-round picks who haven’t shown enough consistency. It also included Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff — who generally hover around QB12 each year and are likely to do the same this year, but they are less likely to finish among the top-five quarterbacks compared to others in the tier.

Tier 6

Most of the other starting quarterbacks in the league fit in this tier. Frankly, there is reason to be optimistic about most of them as well. Four are in their first or second year and are capable of breaking out. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson all have top-six fantasy finishes at some point in the past four seasons. Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield all finished in the top-10 last year or the year before. The quarterbacks in the top four tiers have been more consistently good in recent seasons, and the quarterbacks in the fifth tier have more upside of potentially being a great fantasy quarterback rather than a passable starter.

Tier 7

The only quarterback here who is very likely to be the starter throughout the season is Derek Carr. He has finished between QB13-QB19 every year since 2017. He will likely score more fantasy points than some quarterbacks in the sixth tier, but you can imagine a scenario where anyone in Tier 6 finishes in the Top 12 this year. It’s harder to come up with that scenario for Carr. The other three are in quarterback competitions, and even if they win the Week 1 job, they could lose their job if they have a poor start to the season.

Tier 8

All of these quarterbacks are expected to be backups for most of the season. Some could start early but are likely to lose out to a first-round rookie sooner rather than later. Drew Lock and Sam Howell have enough starting experience that they could conceivably win their quarterback job sometime this year. Those odds are unlikely, but nearly every other starting job is secure outside of injuries.