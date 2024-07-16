All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New York Jets RB Breece Hall

2RT9T8D New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Hall is the league’s best receiving back: The New York Jets running back was elite as a receiver last year, not just in terms of volume but also efficiency.

• The Jets' reworked offense looks great on paper: Aaron Rodgers and a new look offensive line could thrust Breece Hall to new heights. That said, Hall will still be relying on two 33-year-old offensive tackles and a 40-year-old quarterback.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

Player Performance

Hall became one of the best options at the position last season, largely thanks to his work as a receiver. Hall finished the campaign with an 88.9 receiving grade, first among backs, and he also led the position in receptions despite ranking eighth in routes run.

It wasn’t until October that he started putting out that receiving production, as he was held to two receptions over the first three weeks of the season. 

However, his rushing attempt totals were inconsistent. He recorded 10 or fewer attempts four times over the last eight weeks of the season but also ran 37 times in Week 18. And while he graded pretty well as a runner, his statistics didn’t necessarily back that up.

Hall is excellent on perfectly blocked plays, but oddly enough, he averaged more yards per carry against stacked boxes (eight or more defenders in the box) than he did against light boxes (seven or fewer). 

Luckily, fantasy football values receptions more than carries, so his combination of receiving and rushing was good enough to finish as the overall RB2.

If he continues to run 20 routes per game at a 27% target rate (on his efficiency) and handle 13 carries per game, RB2 is certainly possible if he stays healthy. He would need to increase his rushing totals by about three attempts per game to be in the RB1 conversation, as that would put him around Christian McCaffrey's level of utilization. 

Competition for Touches

