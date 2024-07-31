Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard

• Tony Pollard is an excellent runner: He has consistently graded among the best running backs, except when he was coming back from injury, but he is currently healthy.

• The new offense could hide Pollard’s biggest weakness: New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan plays almost exclusively from 11 personnel, which means Pollard won’t face many eight-man boxes.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.