Perfect 2024 fantasy football superflex draft strategy, round by round — Picks 1-3

• The first decision is simple – draft an elite quarterback: After that, things can go many different ways depending on how the board falls, so utilizing current ADP, we look to provide the best roadmap possible.

• Passing on wide receiver early for upside swings later: For those comfortable with attacking QB and RB early, there are some good WR options to outperform their ADP later in drafts.

Superflex fantasy drafts are becoming more popular year after year, but there is still uncertainty on how and when to draft certain positions. This series will focus on superflex ADP as we draft from the 1-3 range in order to find the best players available for the optimal build.

Know your scoring

Before diving into the pick-by-pick strategy, it’s going to be very important to familiarize yourself with the overall league and scoring settings, especially when it comes to superflex settings.

As highlighted in the tables below, full PPR scoring allows a much more balanced score for the skill position players compared to quarterbacks, although, quarterbacks still hold an advantage at the top.

As scoring moves away from full PPR, quarterbacks will dominate the leaderboards even more. As more advantages are given to the skill positions, expect to see a more even distribution among the league’s top scorers.

As league size increases, the quarterback position also becomes more valuable as there are only 32 starters at most on any given week, so it becomes all the more important to load up on the position early.

PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 57% 58% 52% 54% 40% 32% 27% 21% RB 27% 26% 25% 18% 21% 24% 26% 27% WR 17% 16% 23% 26% 34% 37% 39% 40% TE 0% 0% 0% 2% 5% 6% 7% 12%

0.5 PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 87% 82% 79% 67% 47% 36% 29% 22% RB 13% 16% 15% 18% 24% 27% 27% 29% WR 0% 2% 6% 14% 25% 33% 37% 39% TE 0% 0% 0% 1% 3% 5% 6% 11%

Non-PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 93% 92% 92% 78% 53% 39% 31% 24% RB 7% 8% 8% 17% 28% 31% 31% 31% WR 0% 0% 0% 5% 18% 27% 33% 37% TE 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% 3% 5% 9%

Draft strategy context:

League size: 12 teams

Scoring settings are full PPR

ADP referenced is from Sleeper

ROUND 1, PICKS 1-3: Start things off with a Tier 1 fantasy quarterback

As laid out in the charts above, the quarterback position dominates the fantasy scoreboard, especially, in leagues that don’t score full PPR. In superflex leagues, where every team is going to target at least two quarterbacks from the small pool of options at the position, they become that much more valuable as the position dries up quickly. Locking down your starters right away is always going to be the most optimal approach, especially from one of the first three draft spots where your next pick after that is another 20 or so spots away.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 1.8

Allen is my overall QB1 and is being drafted as such in most formats. Depending on where within these first three picks fantasy managers are drafting, Allen may not be available beyond 1.01, but the other quarterback options are all very close within that top tier.

Allen led the position last season with 24.3 points per game due to his high-end rushing upside, accumulating 142.0 fantasy points with his legs — the second-most among quarterbacks in 2023.

While Allen will be without his top target from the past four seasons, he’s among the most capable quarterbacks in the league at delivering elite fantasy production without being reliant on one single receiver.

Only 19.2% of Allen’s fantasy production in 2023 came from Stefon Diggs , which was among the lowest for any quarterback/top receiver combo (24th among 28 qualifiers).

Allen was even held back in his fantasy potential last season by 18 interceptions, the second-most in the league.

However, Allen's high interception total when compared to his 2.9% turnover-worthy-play rate indicates bad luck. Among quarterbacks who had an even higher turnover-worthy play rate of 3.0% or more last season (min. 150 dropbacks), they only averaged 8.9 interceptions on the season.

Allen’s 86.4 passing grade ranked third in the league and with just a regression toward the mean in terms of his interception totals, combined with his high-end passing and rushing ability, he’s the best choice in superflex for those that have the option to kick off drafts.

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson are all very worthy candidates for the next quarterbacks to come off the board, and as long as fantasy managers drafting in the 1.03 hole are spending their pick on any of these four, they can’t go wrong.

ROUND 2, PICKS 22-24: Double up at QB and lock down those starting spots early

Depending on how QB-heavy the rest of your league went while you waited patiently for your second pick, there could still be some strong quarterback assets available, according to ADP.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 21.3

Right on the fringes of being available, Murray would easily be the top smash choice if he’s still on the board, which is entirely possible, especially for the drafters in the three-hole.

Coming off a torn ACL and missing the entire first half of the season, Murray still came out and immediately returned to being a high-end fantasy starter.

He finished four of his eight games inside the weekly top-12 scorers at his position with his lowest finish being QB20.

He also still ran the ball 4.5 times per game, posting a 5.3% scramble rate that led to 42.4 fantasy points as a runner alone, which ranked eighth at the position despite being the only player in the top 10 in that regard to have played fewer than 13 games (eight).

He ranked top-12 in points per game and points per dropback last season as well.

Considering Murray was able to accomplish this while coming off ACL surgery, and now getting an elite wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. added to his arsenal, he should be considered a threat to produce top-five finishes on any given week.

For those that miss out on Murray, both Love and Williams are also strong bets to solidify that superflex spot heading into 2024.

ROUND 3, PICKS 25-27: Add a top skill position player

With two quarterbacks locked up, turning attention to one of the top wide receivers, running backs, or even a top-two tight end is the next most logical approach to this next pick, with a preference for running back, should the ADP continue to align as it has this offseason.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 25.9

Taylor sits right on the fringe of Tier 1 running backs because he projects as the clear lead back in Indianapolis with a history of elite fantasy production.

Last season was considered a down year for Taylor, having only played nine games during the fantasy season (Weeks 1-17).

Taylor still averaged 17.9 opportunities (carries and targets) per game over that span, which is close to ideal usage for a top fantasy back, and being fully healthy this season should only increase that total in 2024.

Outside of the two games in Weeks 5 and 6 last year when he was being eased back into action, Taylor averaged 21.2 opportunities per game, which is right up there with the elite fantasy backs of last season, and should be closer to his norm this season.

Considering his workload and talent, grabbing Taylor as your top fantasy running back in this superflex format makes for an excellent start to the draft.

Should Taylor not be available, both Barkley and LaPorta project as top-end players at their respective positions and can still help fantasy managers in this range maintain a similarly strong start to drafts after securing two quarterbacks with their first two picks.

ROUND 4, PICKS 46-48: Continue to add at running back before it dries up

Adding another high-end quality starter at the running back position will lock up four key starting roster spots with the two positions that have the best odds to deliver top-10 overall fantasy finishes on the season before diving into the deeper pool of wide receivers.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 47.3

White had a breakout season in 2023 as he took over the Buccaneers' backfield and dominated the touches on a weekly basis.

He averaged 19.9 opportunities per game, which included 4.1 targets per game and increased his value in full PPR formats.

White’s 60 receptions during the fantasy season ranked fourth among all running backs in 2023, resulting in an overall RB5 finish in PPR leagues.

White wasn’t necessarily the most effective runner of the ball last season, earning just a 69.5 rushing grade (44th), but considering volume matters more than all else for the running back position, White carried the ball 253 times (15.8 per game) from Weeks 1-17, which was the third most among all backs in 2023.

Tampa Bay didn’t add much competition for him this offseason and he should be in for another heavy workload heading into 2024, making him the ideal RB2 target for rosters at this point in drafts.

Should fantasy managers not have White as an option, or prefer a different back, the high upside swing on Achane is another possible play, while the safer option in Pacheco could also be on the table. Either way, locking up the running back position before things get shaky is a personal preference in this range.

ROUND 5, PICKS 49-51: Locking in potential elite upside at quarterback

Considering we haven’t targeted wide receiver yet at this point in the draft, this may not be to every fantasy manager’s liking. However, if Jayden Daniels happens to be available, drafting him for his upside essentially allows managers to not have to worry about the most important position in superflex for the rest of the season.

Top Target: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 50.7

Daniels offers one of the highest rushing upsides at the quarterback position heading into this season, but because we haven’t seen him in the NFL yet, his ADP helps keep his price in check (for now).

Daniels posted an incredibly high 14.0% scramble rate during his college career, which often translates to the NFL and provides a strong rushing floor for fantasy purposes.

Helping his case, is that he was exceptional when doing so, managing back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns at LSU.

His current ADP outside the top 12 quarterbacks should be considered a steal right now, when considering the upside and expectations for his rookie season .

For those fantasy managers who don’t want to wait on wide receiver any longer, there are some great WR1 candidates still available (according to ADP) between Waddle and Collins, and there’s no problem in starting to address that position now.

ROUND 6, PICKS 70-72: Time to address the wide receiver position

Wide receiver is deep and the options are plenty, so don’t feel too worried about waiting until now to address the position, as some strong target-earners can provide a safe weekly floor still available.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 71.1

Heading into Year 3, Pickens is currently alone atop the Steelers depth chart and the clear favorite to lead this team in targets in 2024.

Pickens posted 2.20 yards per route run during the 2023 fantasy season, which ranked 17th at his position.

He was also one of the best wide receivers in the league against single coverage, earning a 91.5 receiving grade (tied for 11th) and 4.06 yards per route run (15th).

Pickens also posted 3.01 yards per route run versus press coverage which was the third-best mark at his position last season.

He should easily surpass his 104 targets from last season, making him a reliable weekly starter for fantasy purposes after just five top-24 PPR finishes in 2023.

For those fantasy managers looking for more proven options at the position, Allen and Higgins are also going in this range and are just as good of options, though with another pick coming here soon, we should be able to get another good wide receiver option again in Round 7.

ROUND 7, PICKS 73-75: Ideally another wide receiver

Continuing to target strong target-earners in this range so we’re not left out of the wide receiver market completely, this could be the last chance to add one more locked-in weekly starter before we have to start betting on upside versus opportunity.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 74.4

What better player to shore up the position in our starting lineup than a five-time top-12 PPR wide receiver, which includes last season.

Allen joins the Caleb Williams-led Bears this season, where he has as good a shot as any to lead the team in targets by season’s end.

Allen has posted at least 125 targets in six of his past seven seasons and at 32 years old, still appears to be capable of hitting that mark in 2024.

Allen is coming off his best year since 2018, posting 2.36 yards per route run (11th), an 87.4 receiving grade (10th), and 1,243 receiving yards (11th).

He should be a steady and reliable weapon in the passing game for this year’s No. 1 overall pick at quarterback, and a solid WR2 option at this point in drafts.

Tank Dell is a great high-upside swing in this range. He is also going to share looks in Houston, similarly to Allen in Chicago, though he’s younger and his quarterback is more proven in the NFL.

ROUND 8, PICKS 94-96: Continue adding skill position players

Whether it’s another wide receiver, or perhaps a belief in one of the remaining running backs, fantasy managers can comfortably fill out the rest of their roster knowing that they don’t have to worry about quarterback anymore.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 95.1

White has legitimate breakout potential this season based on his opportunity for touches alone.

The Raiders did not address the position with any high-value additions this offseason, so heading into 2024, White is the clear favorite atop the running back depth chart, and even on a below-average offense, there’s plenty of value in that role for fantasy.

Last season, Josh Jacobs was among the most ineffective running backs, averaging 3.5 yards per carry which ranked tied for 53rd among 63 qualifying players.

With Jacobs’ opportunity, however, he finished the year tied as the PPR RB17 in points per game (14.1) and as the RB23 overall despite playing in just 10 games.

White, in four games without Jacobs, averaged 23.3 opportunities per game and was a top-21 PPR running back in each game to close out the year.

Even if his opportunities dip from what they were to close out last season, there is still plenty of meat left on the bone for White to remain a weekly fantasy starter and worthy of being our flex option at this point in drafts.

For those who don’t believe in White’s breakout potential, continuing to address the wide receiver position works as well. Addison is the safer bet for a Year 2 breakout while Rice could likely be suspended to start the year, he’s still going to be a top passing weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs once he’s back in the lineup.

ROUND 9, PICKS 97-99: More wide receivers

We’re going to continue taking shots at the position for players who could improve from last season and outperform their current draft stock after waiting on wide receiver through the early portion of the draft.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 98.0

A first-round wide receiver talent heading into Year 2 could deliver significant dividends on his current cost outside the top-30 wide receivers.

Addison had an inconsistent yet strong rookie season where he finished as the weekly WR1 twice and ultimately closed out the year as the overall WR25.

While Addison is likely to have a rookie quarterback under center, and one of the best wide receivers in the league as his target competition, he should still factor in as a regular weekly target for the Vikings.

With a potential Year 2 skillset improvement from Addison, there’s definitely room for him to remain as that low-end WR2/high-end WR3 option in 2024.

For an even bigger swing on potential, McConkey has a chance to lead the Chargers in targets as a rookie considering his high-end route running. He isn’t necessarily as safe of a bet to make, but he’s a very good one, and this could be a nice spot for him to get added to our fantasy rosters.

ROUND 10, PICKS 118-120: Let’s finally lock in on a tight end

There were other opportunities to address the position earlier, and depending on how draft boards fell, it wasn’t possible that we could have added a tight end already. However, if you’ve been following this strategy guide and the ADP remained consistent, then this is where we’ll grab our TE1 with maybe a higher upside swing later on.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 119.3

Schultz projects as a rather safe weekly option at the position on a really good offense, though with significant target competition.

He’ll have his weekly opportunities to haul in receptions and not hurt our fantasy lineup when he’s starting.

Schultz delivered a PPR TE10 finish in 2023 with nine games inside the weekly top 15 and 15 games played.

Schultz’s greatest asset in this offense will be in the red zone and his potential to score touchdowns as he delivered 1.3 red zone targets per game (eighth) and nine targets in the endzone (tied for second).

While he isn’t expected to be an overall team leader in terms of targets, his potential to score touchdowns will keep him in consideration as a weekly fantasy starter.

For fantasy managers who addressed tight end earlier, there are some strong candidates to be team leaders at their positions in 2024 between Singletary and Watson, depending on which position/player you feel most comfortable with.

ROUND 11, PICKS 121-123: Another upside swing at wide receiver (or running back)

Specifically looking at wide receiver, since that is going to be our biggest position of need based on the early portion of the draft, there is one player in particular who stands out in this range that could deliver weekly WR1 production but comes with risk.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 121.7

Watson has already been hampered by injuries early in his NFL career, which has caused his ADP to drop significantly from where it was at this time last offseason when he was being drafted as a top-20 wide receiver, now outside the top-40.

Watson had just eight games in 2023 where he ran more than 25 routes, but across those games, he led the Packers (min. 100 routes) in target rate (20.8%), deep target rate (29.8%), yards per route run (1.59), overall targets (47), receiving yards (360) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (four).

Watson has to stay healthy, but if he does, he’s proven that he is the Packers' top receiving option and that comes with considerable value to bet on in what should be a strong offense in 2024.

Both Singletary and Spears offer decent volume to target, in different ways, with Singletary doing so with carries and Spears in targets. They can both be strong flex options if need be this season.

ROUND 12, PICKS 142-144: More upside swings

Maintaining this strategy throughout gives us a better chance at making up for passing on wide receiver, or even tight end, earlier in the draft.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 145.7

The Bills depth chart at wide receiver is wide open and after a strong finish to last season, Shakir has as good a shot as any to emerge as the leader there by season’s end.

Shakir didn’t become a regular part of the Bills’ receiving rotation until Week 7, where from that point on, including the playoffs, he finished second only to Stefon Diggs in target rate (14.1%) and total targets (51).

Most impressively, however, is that Shakir outperformed all the Bills wide receivers in total yards (646), yards per route run (1.78), and tied for the lead in touchdowns (three).

There will be more competition for Shakir working out of the slot this season, but his chemistry with Josh Allen and his strong finish to last season makes him a great bet to lead the way in 2024.

Musgrave is the true preferred target in this range but his ADP might put him just out of reach. He would be our high-upside tight end pick to pair with Schultz taken earlier.

ROUND 13, PICKS 145-147: Swings get a little more wild here

Whether fantasy managers want to continue adding high-upside swings at wide receiver or turn to running back, the overall potential does start to dip quite a bit here but some fine options remain.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 148.1

Depending on how Nick Chubb looks coming off injury and when he can get back in the lineup, the Browns may not have any other option but to lean on Ford once again this season.

Ford averaged 16.1 opportunities per game last season and finished tied as the PPR RB14 overall.

Should Chubb be limited or miss the start of the year, Ford offers significant upside in volume alone, which fantasy managers are going to be very hard-pressed to find at this point in drafts.

Jeudy offers some untapped potential and a fresh start in Cleveland could help him deliver over expectations from the past few seasons. Mitchell offers a lot of big play upside if he can work his way into being a regular fixture in the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup as a rookie.

ROUND 14-PLUS: FILL DEPTH

At this point in drafts consider it a free-for-all and don’t be afraid to grab your favorite sleepers whenever you see fit. There are several rookie sleepers found here, with a few more sleepers here and plenty yet to come on PFF.