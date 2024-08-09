Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

• Joshua Palmer has moved up the depth chart: After three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Palmer no longer has to compete with Keenan Allen or Mike Williams for targets.

• Greg Roman’s offense will be a major change: The Chargers will likely be a run-first team after years of being one of the NFL's more pass-heavy teams.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.