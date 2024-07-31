Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

• Brian Robinson Jr. is in a two-man committee: Robinson will split playing time with Austin Ekeler, but it’s unclear how the snaps will be distributed.

• The Washington Commanders‘ offensive line has slightly improved: The Commanders kept their top two run-blockers and made changes to the rest of the line.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.