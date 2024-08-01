Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown

• A.J. Brown is incredibly consistent: Brown has averaged between 2.5 and 2.6 yards per route run each of the last three seasons.

• The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offense: Kellen Moore comes in as the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, which is both the primary reason for optimism and the main cause for concern regarding Brown's fantasy value this season.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.