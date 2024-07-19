All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

2WF5H97 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures after catching the ball for a first down during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Nathan Jahnke

Travis Kelce is still an elite producer: His numbers are all still among the best at tight end even though his touchdowns regressed last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have eased his workload: His playing time has slowly but surely declined in order to prolong Kelce’s career, and we should expect the same this season.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

