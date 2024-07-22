Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews

• Mark Andrews can co-exist with Isaiah Likely: The two only played 80 snaps together in 2023, but the Ravens' lack of investment at wide receiver likely means the two are on the field together more in 2024.

• Todd Monken is limiting Andrews’ upside: Andrews' average depth of target significantly decreased with Monken calling plays, meaning less fantasy production from deep passes.

