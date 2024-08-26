Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: 5.0

• Wide receiver is the right first-round pick outside of 1.01: Christian McCaffrey is the right pick at 1.01, but a wide receiver is the way to go at any other pick in the first round.

• Figure out when Rashee Rice will be available: It has become increasingly clear that a suspension of Rice is unlikely to happen in 2024, making him potentially the best value.

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 12-team PPR leagues.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, August 26

Round 1, Picks 1-12: Draft a wide receiver