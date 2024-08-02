Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy for picking tight ends

• Draft a top-seven tight end: The best tight ends in real life are the same as the top tight ends in fantasy, which has been true for multiple seasons.

• There is a risk/reward to waiting: The longer you wait for a top-seven tight end, the better your team could look, but the higher the odds of losing out on any of the top seven.

The “perfect draft by position series” takes a look at the strategies that have been used in the “perfect draft strategy by pick” series, as well as those used during my drafts. This compares not only how good these players are but also when it's the optimal time to select them. This largely assumes a 12-team league, but similar logic can apply to other sizes with any major exceptions noted. To try some of these strategies on your own, check out our new mock draft simulator.

For help on strategy by pick numbers and league sizes, rankings, or more details about the players, check out the rest of my summer content below. For rankings with better filtering along with auction values, check out our draft rankings page.

1. Draft a Tier 2 Tight End with an ADP in the 50s