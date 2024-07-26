All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

2RH0HBW Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

By Nathan Jahnke

Christian Kirk is a dependable option: Kirk’s maintained a high target share with decent grades, leading to him consistently finishing among the top 36 fantasy wide receivers.

Touchdowns will be hard to come by: Kirk finished at WR12 in 2022 in part thanks to eight touchdowns. Those will be harder to come by with Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. on the field.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

