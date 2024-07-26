Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

• Christian Kirk is a dependable option: Kirk’s maintained a high target share with decent grades, leading to him consistently finishing among the top 36 fantasy wide receivers.

• Touchdowns will be hard to come by: Kirk finished at WR12 in 2022 in part thanks to eight touchdowns. Those will be harder to come by with Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. on the field.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.