Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy for picking quarterbacks

2XABKMF Ashburn, United States. 05th June, 2024. June 05 2024: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in drills during the Washington Commanders OTA practice at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. Reggie Hildred/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Reggie Hildred/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

• The best time to pick a quarterback is early: While there are concerns about Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, they are still strong values early in the third round of drafts.

Jayden Daniels could be the steal of the draft: Daniels is the best rushing quarterback prospect we’ve seen in some time and is available later than other strong rushing quarterbacks.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

The “perfect draft by position series” examines the strategies that have been used in the “perfect draft strategy by pick” series, as well as those used during my drafts. This compares not only how good these players are, but also the optimal time to select them. This largely assumes a 12-team league, but similar logic can apply to other sizes, with any major exceptions noted. To try some of these strategies on your own, check out our PFF's mock draft simulator.

For help with strategy by pick numbers and league sizes, rankings or more details about the players, check out PFF's fantasy draft kit. For rankings with better filtering along with auction values, check out our draft rankings page.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

1. Draft a Tier 1 Quarterback

