Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy for picking quarterbacks

• The best time to pick a quarterback is early: While there are concerns about Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, they are still strong values early in the third round of drafts.

• Jayden Daniels could be the steal of the draft: Daniels is the best rushing quarterback prospect we’ve seen in some time and is available later than other strong rushing quarterbacks.

The “perfect draft by position series” examines the strategies that have been used in the “perfect draft strategy by pick” series, as well as those used during my drafts. This compares not only how good these players are, but also the optimal time to select them. This largely assumes a 12-team league, but similar logic can apply to other sizes, with any major exceptions noted. To try some of these strategies on your own, check out our PFF's mock draft simulator.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

1. Draft a Tier 1 Quarterback